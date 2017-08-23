News By Tag
Seremedi Uses Microsoft Azure For Mobile Care Management Resulting In Better Patient Outcomes
Houston-based digital health leader and Mobisoft Infotech's client Seremedi Inc. connects Care Teams and Patients during the key intervals of treatment and recovery to ensure best outcomes. Houston, Tx
CareScriptions is built on the certified and trusted Microsoft Azure platform comprising a variety of technical provisions that enables Seremedi to meet the requirements of its customers. Microsoft Azure provides privacy, security, and scalability that enables customers to meet their needs.
Dr. Clifford Goldsmith, managing director, Microsoft said, "With Seremedi, we deliver a strong "better together" story for healthcare organizations looking to leverage their investment in Microsoft's enterprise capabilities as a foundation for their clinical care applications,"
"We are thrilled to co-market and co-sell our CareScriptions Solutions with Microsoft and benefit from its incredibly strong brand and world-class marketing resources," said Kim Bond Evans, CEO of Seremedi. He further added, "We fully believe this is a mutually beneficial relationship, adding an additional healthcare offering to the Microsoft portfolio to offer its current and future healthcare customers. With CareScriptions, all essential elements for continuous patient care management are integrated for best outcomes."
Late 2016, CareScriptions was also selected as one of only two companies selected from U.S that reached the finals of MEDICA World App Competition.
About Mobisoft:
Mobisoft provides a complete solution for mobile, cloud, and the web and empowering startups throughout the product life cycle. We have worked with 100+ global tech startups over 7 years, providing mobility solutions and aiming at shaping their technology business. The company has launched more than 100 startup products across the wide variety of different and important verticals.For more details visit:https://mobisoftinfotech.com/
About Seremedi:
Seremedi is a Houston-based digital health leader and a resident company of JLABS @ TMC. Seremedi's CareScriptions integrated mobile patient healthcare platform helps medical professionals improve the perioperative care experience by connecting patients and care teams to deliver critical patient data in real-time, increasing visibility into patient recovery, and enabling the best recovery results while minimizing avoidable risks and costs.
