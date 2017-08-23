 
August 2017





Come join us for Unlocking the Mystery of Dreams!

Joy Fellowship Church invites you to join us for this fun, interactive course to learn how to interpret your dreams and the dreams of others
 
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Did you know that we all dream every night and that God speaks to people through dreams? If you have ever wondered about the meaning of a dream you've had, then join us for this course "Unlocking the Mystery of Dreams", offered by Joy Fellowship Church in Colleyville Texas.   You need to learn God's symbolic dream language in order to understand the divine messages that He is imparting to you! Join us for this revelatory interactive class and learn how to interpret your dreams and the dreams of others.  Classes are Tuesday evenings from 7:00pm - 9:30pm beginning September 12.  Register at www.joyfmi.org (college tab) or call (817) 424-1212.

Come join us as we explore the fascinating realm of dreams!

DATES:  Tuesdays  September 12—November 7, 2017
         [No class on October 31]
TIMES:  7:00pm—9:30pm
INSTRUCTORS:   Senior Pastor Joyce Thilges
         Associate Dean Karen Kottaridis
         Elder Sylvia Perez
LOCATION:  Joy Fellowship Church
         1901 Industrial Blvd.  Suite 100
         Colleyville, TX  76034
COST:  $75 plus $25 for the student guide

Contact
Senior Pastors Dave and Joyce Thilges
Joy Faith Ministries International
817-424-1212
info@joyfmi.org

