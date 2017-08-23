News By Tag
Come join us for Unlocking the Mystery of Dreams!
Joy Fellowship Church invites you to join us for this fun, interactive course to learn how to interpret your dreams and the dreams of others
Come join us as we explore the fascinating realm of dreams!
DATES: Tuesdays September 12—November 7, 2017
[No class on October 31]
TIMES: 7:00pm—
INSTRUCTORS:
Associate Dean Karen Kottaridis
Elder Sylvia Perez
LOCATION: Joy Fellowship Church
1901 Industrial Blvd. Suite 100
Colleyville, TX 76034
COST: $75 plus $25 for the student guide
Contact
Senior Pastors Dave and Joyce Thilges
Joy Faith Ministries International
817-424-1212
info@joyfmi.org
