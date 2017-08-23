News By Tag
A. Hardy USA Introduces New Legend 1863 Cognac
Award-Winning Legend 1863 Cognac Is Now Available Nationally
A. Hardy USA president Mark Levinson states, "This is undoubtedly the most important introduction of a new product to the A. Hardy line in years. Our wholesale and retail partners were eager to assist with the introduction of Legend 1863 and are promoting it with genuine enthusiasm."
Hardy Legend 1863 received a "94 – Excellent – Highly Recommended"
Legend 1863 Cognac is offered in a sculptured 750 ml glass bottle, is 40% ABV and has an ARP of $69.95.
For additional information about A. Hardy USA products write to: A. Hardy USA, 1400 Touhy Avenue, Suite 120, Des Plaines, IL 60018. Call (847) 298-2358 or view the company's web site at: www.ahardyusa.com (http://www.ahardyusa.com/
Contact
Sandra Maciak
***@ahardyusa.com
End
