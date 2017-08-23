 
News By Tag
* Spirits
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Des Plaines
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


A. Hardy USA Introduces New Legend 1863 Cognac

Award-Winning Legend 1863 Cognac Is Now Available Nationally
 
 
A. Hardy Legend 1863 Cognac
A. Hardy Legend 1863 Cognac
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Connoisseurs of fine cognacs are welcoming the introduction of new Hardy Legend 1863 cognac. With a title referring to the year in which the House of Hardy was founded, this vintage cognac is created from a selection of eaux-de-vie from the Petite Champagne District with a hint of borderies that are blended using traditional methods. The cognac is aged up to twelve years in toasted Limousin oak barrels. The end result is a fine representation of the classic Hardy style with a rich bronze color, a delicate scent of dates and rose petals, and flavors of cappuccino with a smooth finish. Hardy Legend 1863 may be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in cocktails, and it makes an excellent sidecar.

A. Hardy USA president Mark Levinson states, "This is undoubtedly the most important introduction of a new product to the A. Hardy line in years. Our wholesale and retail partners were eager to assist with the introduction of Legend 1863 and are promoting it with genuine enthusiasm."

Hardy Legend 1863 received a "94 – Excellent – Highly Recommended" rating at the 2017 Ultimate Spirits Challenge in New York.

Legend 1863 Cognac is offered in a sculptured 750 ml glass bottle, is 40% ABV and has an ARP of $69.95.

For additional information about A. Hardy USA products write to: A. Hardy USA, 1400 Touhy Avenue, Suite 120, Des Plaines, IL 60018. Call (847) 298-2358 or view the company's web site at: www.ahardyusa.com (http://www.ahardyusa.com/)

Contact
Sandra Maciak
***@ahardyusa.com
End
Source:A. Hardy USA, Ltd.
Email:***@ahardyusa.com
Tags:Spirits
Industry:Food
Location:Des Plaines - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Levinson Communications International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share