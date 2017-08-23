A. Hardy USA Introduces New Legend 1863 Cognac

Award-Winning Legend 1863 Cognac Is Now Available Nationally

A. Hardy Legend 1863 Cognac

-- Connoisseurs of fine cognacs are welcoming the introduction of new Hardy Legend 1863 cognac. With a title referring to the year in which the House of Hardy was founded, this vintage cognac is created from a selection of eaux-de-vie from the Petite Champagne District with a hint of borderies that are blended using traditional methods. The cognac is aged up to twelve years in toasted Limousin oak barrels. The end result is a fine representation of the classic Hardy style with a rich bronze color, a delicate scent of dates and rose petals, and flavors of cappuccino with a smooth finish. Hardy Legend 1863 may be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in cocktails, and it makes an excellent sidecar.A. Hardy USA president Mark Levinson states, "This is undoubtedly the most important introduction of a new product to the A. Hardy line in years. Our wholesale and retail partners were eager to assist with the introduction of Legend 1863 and are promoting it with genuine enthusiasm."Hardy Legend 1863 received a "94 – Excellent – Highly Recommended"rating at the 2017 Ultimate Spirits Challenge in New York.Legend 1863 Cognac is offered in a sculptured 750 ml glass bottle, is 40% ABV and has an ARP of $69.95.For additional information about A. Hardy USA products write to: A. Hardy USA, 1400 Touhy Avenue, Suite 120, Des Plaines, IL 60018. Call (847) 298-2358 or view the company's web site at: