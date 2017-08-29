News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Attorney Shequel Ross Opens New Office Location
Founded by Attorney Shequel Ross, the upscale firm specializes in criminal defense, civil rights and business contractual litigation. The new office, located in the popular Spaces Midtown East building is home to other prominent enterprises.
Since being sworn in, Attorney Ross has gained broad experience working high profile, controversial and complex cases. Ms. Ross is licensed to practice in the State of Georgia and before the United States District Court—and to date, her win record is nearly unblemished.
While practicing, Ross has gained social national and international popularity through her live Facebook and Instagram Q&A videos. Before entering private practice, she gained invaluable experience by serving at the Dekalb County Public Defenders Office and arguing side by side with high-profile, well respected litigators like Dwight Thomas, Gary Spencer and Beverly J. Taylor.
Taylor, (her most trusted mentor) helped her to hone in on her laser-focused approach to practicing law aggressively. Now her associate, Ross has expressed her gratitude to Taylor for taking her under her wing. During her mentorship, she was fortunate enough to represent an elite class of clients, celebrities, and upper-echelon patrons under Taylor's direction.
"I was trained under a beast, therefore I'm a beast" –Shequel Ross
Shequel received her J.D. from Western Michigan University's Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing. She was an Honor Scholar, and remained on the Dean's List. She received her Bachelors Degree from Arizona State University.
Since 2016, SHElaw firm has operated as a full-service law office, providing legal services to civilians, businesses and business owners.
Shequel, the firm's principal litigator is accepting new clients. She practices desk side at two offices in Atlanta; located at 315 W Ponce de Leon Ave # 470, Decatur, GA 30030 and 715 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.
For more information, please visit the firm's website: www.shelawfirm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 29, 2017