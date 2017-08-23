 
TKG has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Paragraph IV Challenges: Exploring 2017 Trends, Developments

 
 
Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:Paragraph IV Challenges: Exploring 2017 Trends, Developments and Updates. This one-hour event is scheduled on August 31, 2017 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

Since its enactment, the Hatch-Waxman Act has been continuously encouraging generic drug manufacturers to challenge active drug patent and gain market entry before the patents' expected nominal expiration dates.

In the past years, the number of lawsuits involving paragraph IV challenges has significantly increased and the outcome of each litigation varies significantly according to the type of patent challenged.

In this LIVE Webcast, a team of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of all the important issues and trends surrounding Paragraph IV challenges. Speakers will also present key strategies and practical tips to avoid common risks and pitfalls surrounding this significant topic.

Key topics include:

·         Paragraph IV Challenges in the 2017 Landscape

·         Recent Court Decisions

·         Scope and Limitations

·         Common Risks and Pitfalls

·         Recent Trends, Developments, and Updates

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

Alyson L. Wooten, PharmD

Attorney

Adam P. Samansky

Member

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellec...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

