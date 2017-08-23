News By Tag
TKG has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Paragraph IV Challenges: Exploring 2017 Trends, Developments
Event Synopsis:
Since its enactment, the Hatch-Waxman Act has been continuously encouraging generic drug manufacturers to challenge active drug patent and gain market entry before the patents' expected nominal expiration dates.
In the past years, the number of lawsuits involving paragraph IV challenges has significantly increased and the outcome of each litigation varies significantly according to the type of patent challenged.
In this LIVE Webcast, a team of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of all the important issues and trends surrounding Paragraph IV challenges. Speakers will also present key strategies and practical tips to avoid common risks and pitfalls surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
· Paragraph IV Challenges in the 2017 Landscape
· Recent Court Decisions
· Scope and Limitations
· Common Risks and Pitfalls
· Recent Trends, Developments, and Updates
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
Alyson L. Wooten, PharmD
Attorney
Adam P. Samansky
Member
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.
