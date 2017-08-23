IPCI (Intellipharmaceutics) has thwarted a takeover bid

End

-- Rumor has it IPCI (Intellipharmaceutics)has thwarted a hostile takeover and will instead form a partnership with a major pharmaceutical company. Rumor has it that IPCI will receive $15 million in cash and will parnet it's entire company except the drugs that are already partnered. Rexista will be with the FDA by the new partner and all costs associated with Rexista and regabitin will be covered by the new partner. More details of the partnership will be released by the company on or before earnings released for the 3rd quarter which ends this week.Some of this content may include mentions of rumors, chatter, or unconfirmed information. Readers should beware that while unconfirmed information may be correlated with increased volatility in securities, price movements based on unofficial information may change quickly based on increased speculation, clarification, or release of official news. Material from here may not be published in its entirety or redistributed without the approval of it's author.