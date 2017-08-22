News By Tag
Wanstead Kitchen Extension Services by Tailored Lofts
Wanstead kitchen extension: Call Tailored Lofts on 07939 476993 for a Free Quote for all types of kitchen renovations and extensions in Wanstead E11.
Hiring an established construction company, builder or a home or kitchen extension specialist gives you a guaranteed option to gain extra space and functionality within your kitchen and make it more valuable. It also increases the market value of your property.
To gain a positive result on your investment, always consider hiring a professional Wanstead kitchen extension specialist like Tailored Lofts. Ideally, such companies utilise highly sophisticated home and kitchen extension and renovation ideas, backed with guaranteed warranties. With over 10 years of industry experience and accreditation from the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) has also helped the company to maintain a strong relationship with homeowners in Wanstead and throughout the London Borough of Redbridge. Based on your specified budget and requirement, the professionals recommend the most appropriate kitchen extension solutions that offer you maximum benefits. http://www.tailoredlofts.co.uk/
Types of Kitchen Extensions in Wanstead, E11
• Wanstead, E11 Kitchen Side Extension (side return extension)
• Wanstead, E11 Kitchen Rear Extension
• Wanstead, E11 L-Shaped or Wrap Around Kitchen Extension
The cost of extending your kitchen is comparatively low when you consider the benefits and returns it provides. It is a proven choice to boost the resale value of your house. If you choose a thoughtfully designed kitchen extension it enhances the internal usability to a great level. The skilled team at Tailored Lofts performs a free site survey to evaluate the most feasible alternative based on the layout, functionality and size of your available space. In order to avoid last minute confusion, the experts provide an all inclusive project quote and comprehensive design services, by taking into consideration your precise needs and demands, prior to the job.
So if you wish to modernise the overall look of your kitchen, make sure to get partnered with an expert like Tailored Lofts. Simply browse the official website to understand their potential in offering sophisticated home extension and kitchen extension services. You can also call Tailored Lofts directly on 0800 612 5384 or 079 3947 6993 to obtain a free no-obligation quote.
