I am responsible enough to care for a pet!
Megan's Munchkins, the debut book from Pamela Foland helps children to learn how to care for their pets. The main character, Megan, dreams not of boys, clothes or popularity, but of having a pet of her very own.
Knowing that her parents will not allow Megan to have a pet, Megan decides to raise the kittens in secret. We follow Megan over the next five weeks, as her life becomes an endless cycle of feeding schedules, vet visits, homework, household chore, and sneaking around. Megan's dreams have come true with her four precious friends, but what will Megan's parents say about her furry secrets? Will Megan be allowed to keep the kittens she loves with all her heart? You will be able to find answers to all these questions by reading Megan's Munchkins, which is the newest book by Pamela Foland.
Pamela Foland's love of animals started at a very young age. As a child, she was constantly bringing home stray dogs and injured birds. When Pamela turned into an adult, the love and affection that she had towards animals grew further. This tempted her to go ahead and work in numerous pet hotels as a dog trainer. Moreover, she has taken part in the pet CPR and first aid classes as well.
All the experience that Pamela has with pets culminated four years ago when she found and raised an abandoned litter of day-old kittens. Not able to part with any of these now-grown babies, Pamela enjoys going home to her 'little munchkins' every night. This experience was what gave Pamela the inspiration for her series debut, Megan's Munchkins.
Pamela's love of animals shows through in every aspects of the book. There's nothing more compelling than saving the life of another. This is a useful lesson that every child should learn. Pamela aims to teach young readers about the responsibilities of pet care with her books. Her main character, Megan, teaching young reader's lessons, through her first hand experiences. Megan's Munchkins coming to Amazon http://amzn.to/
