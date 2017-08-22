News By Tag
Maryland Sports Team for Sale!!!
WANTED Team Owner for Shaolin White Snake Professional Sports Martial Arts Team, Buy That Team Today
"If I can show you how you can double your income by giving me some of your time, would you be interested?"
There is a very short period of time for losing and a huge margin of success in owning in this new league called The National Martial Arts League (the NMAL). With no national competitors and low staff requirements.
The National Martial Arts League is seeking a Team Owner for the first ever professional point martial arts team for MARYLAND
Register Today and Buy Your states first professional point marital arts team Today, Don't miss out on this HUGE Opportunity.
Whether you are an individual or a company owner, buying a team in this league could prove beneficial for your financial future and the history of martial arts.
Owning a Master Franchise in the National Martial Arts League is a tremendous opportunity that will include 32 states and 32 pro-sports teams. Don't miss this GOLDEN opportunity.
The NMAL is taking point martial arts to the professional level. Now is your chance to purchase a pro-sports team in the NMAL and help the sport reach the pinnacle of martial arts success, professional teams like other major league sports.
Please feel free to contact us if you need any additional information or have any questions then contact us right now.
Features & Benefits for Team Owners
• Professional sports team ownership
• Unlimited Earning Potential
• Territorial Rights
• 100% Support from the start
• Low Risks & High Conversions
High Alert: US veterans receive a 20% franchise fee discount off all new National Martial Arts League Franchise offerings
Martial Arts have been practiced in America for over 100 years, NOW is the time to take the sports aspect to the professional level and we NEED YOU to make it happen.
Reserve Your Seat Today Before It's Too Late!!!
BUY your Professional team today. Call 803-665-8453 (tel:8036658453) or Inquire at online form (http://thenmal.com/
http://thenmal.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Dexter Kennedy-President
803-665-8453
***@thenationalmartialartsleague.com
