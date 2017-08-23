 
United Premier Soccer League Announces Deportivo Lake Mary as Florida Conference Expansion Team

Lake Mary (Fla.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season
 
 
Deportivo_LakeMary
Deportivo_LakeMary
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Deportivo Lake Mary as a new member starting with the 2018 Spring Season.

Based in Central Florida, Deportivo Lake Mary will begin UPSL play in the Florida Conference's Sunshine Division.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are extremely excited to add Deportivo Lake Mary as our Florida Conference expands into the Central Florida market. Our new Sunshine Division is centered in Orlando as we have many quality clubs in the area that will become part of the division, thus giving us the opportunity to continue to Connect American Soccer. We wish Deportivo Lake Mary the very best as it prepares for its debut in the 2018 Spring Season."

Deportivo Lake Mary is owned by Alfredo Forero, a Colombian-born laser engineer working in the industrial manufacturing industry. Forero, 38, played collegiate soccer at Miami's St. Thomas University.

Deportivo Lake Mary Owner and President Alfredo Forero said, "Knowing that I'm getting older and I can't play forever I decided to start my own team because I just want to win. Now I want to build a competitive team based on sponsorships to provide for the players who want to play at a high level."

Deportivo Lake Mary currently has two teams competing in local Orlando, Fla.-area soccer leagues in preparation for the club's UPSL debut.

"We've been trying out some new guys so the first team has struggled but the second team has a base of guys that has really come together and done well," Forero said. "It's a process and there's been some tough games but I'm committed to this."

Forero said he intends to pick the best 25 players to create the roster for Deportivo Lake Mary's first UPSL squad.

The team will play its games at Lake Mary High School (655 Longwood Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary, FL 32746) in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.

About Deportivo Lake Mary

Deportivo Lake Mary is an American soccer club currently based in Lake Mary Fla., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Deportivo Lake Mary will begin play in the UPSL's Florida Gold Coast Conference.

Founded in 2017, Deportivo Lake Mary can participate in the qualifying rounds for the f Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Alfredo Forero
Direct: 786-301-9448
Email: alfredoforero9@gmail.com
Website: www.facebook.com/

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:MLS, Usl, UPSL
Industry:Sports
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
