Enmarket and Healthy Savannah Present Encourage Health Grant to The Savannah Urban Garden Alli
SUGA works to increase access to local, healthy food by promoting gardening and raising awareness for the benefits of homegrown food. The nonprofit organization collaborates with local schools to develop on-campus gardens, offers online guides to gardening and hosts interactive exhibits for children throughout the year. It also provides a community for area gardeners through online forums and monthly networking events.
SUGA is one of four local nonprofit groups to receive grants during the 2017 Encourage Health Education Series. Other recipients include The Living Vine, the Savannah Striders and the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.
Wellness executive Ross Harding, the luncheon's keynote speaker, discussed "The Golden Healers: A Study of Ginger and Turmeric's Effect on Health." Harding is the co-founder and CEO of Verdant Kitchen, a gourmet and wellness company that crafts artisan foods and beverages with a focus on the health benefits of the ginger and turmeric family of spices.
The 2017 Encourage Health Education Series consists of four lunchtime presentations from respected professionals who share insights on nutrition and fitness plus general tips for a healthy lifestyle. Registered attendees are treated to a free, healthy lunch.
The next lecture, on Oct. 24, will feature Davana Pilczuk, PhD, who works in the field of human performance with Savannah-based Gulfstream Aerospace. She will speak on "Stress and Sleep: The Forgotten Keys to Health," and the Encourage Health $1,000 grant will be presented to the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.
This marks the fourth year of the enmarket Encourage Health Education Series, conducted in partnership with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace, Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9.
To RSVP for the remaining lecture, visit http://healthysavannah.org/
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which operates as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.
