TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Environmental Lender Liability

 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- TKG /The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Environmental Lender Liability:  Identifying Risks and Opportunities LIVE Webcast. This event is scheduled on September 26, 2017 at 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act ("CERCLA"), lenders acquiring a contaminated property through foreclosure, are exempted from the perils of environmental liability. The exemption, which is commonly referred to as the Secured Creditor Exemption (SCE), creates a safe harbor for lenders against the CERCLA cleanup liability. However, a lender may only be covered and protected from environmental liability under the SCE, if it only holds the contaminated property as security for debt, and not for the facility's long-term profit.

In this LIVE webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide and present to the audience an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals and all important issues in Environmental Lender Liability. Speakers will go beyond the basics and present their expert thoughts and opinions on the risks and potential opportunities surrounding this significant topic.

Key topics include:

·         Environmental Lender Liability - An Overview

·         The Secured Creditor Exemption

·         The CERCLA Liability

·         Scope and Limitations of CERCLA

·         Identifying Risks and Common Pitfalls

·         Recent Trends, Developments, and Updates

Speaker/Faculty Panel

John D. North

Partner
Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP

Kelly M. Martorano

Of Counsel
Dickinson Wright

Frances B. Stella

Member
Brach Eichler LLC

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/environm...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
