TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Environmental Lender Liability
Event Synopsis:
Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act ("CERCLA"), lenders acquiring a contaminated property through foreclosure, are exempted from the perils of environmental liability. The exemption, which is commonly referred to as the Secured Creditor Exemption (SCE), creates a safe harbor for lenders against the CERCLA cleanup liability. However, a lender may only be covered and protected from environmental liability under the SCE, if it only holds the contaminated property as security for debt, and not for the facility's long-term profit.
In this LIVE webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide and present to the audience an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals and all important issues in Environmental Lender Liability. Speakers will go beyond the basics and present their expert thoughts and opinions on the risks and potential opportunities surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
· Environmental Lender Liability - An Overview
· The Secured Creditor Exemption
· The CERCLA Liability
· Scope and Limitations of CERCLA
· Identifying Risks and Common Pitfalls
· Recent Trends, Developments, and Updates
Speaker/Faculty Panel
John D. North
Partner
Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP
Kelly M. Martorano
Of Counsel
Dickinson Wright
Frances B. Stella
Member
Brach Eichler LLC
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
