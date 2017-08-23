News By Tag
Fighting the Opioid Epidemic – From Massachusetts to the National Stage
Taking new initiatives in development of proactive devices that can stem the rising tide of opioid addiction.
Under Project Hades, we are developing a non-line of sight proactive enhancement device that counteracts the side effects of opioid breakdown that are associated with addiction. By alleviating the addiction "feeling" and associated drive to feed the addiction beast, we facilitate behavioral changes to stem off the need for the next injection. For those willing to treat the addiction, the options which are available included both behavioral and medical treatments. There are no guarantees of success in treating addictions. Success heavily depends on many factors and varies from person to person.
The opioid epidemic in the United States and Canada has increased exponentially over recent years as a result of the availability of both prescribed and non-prescribed opioid drugs. Opioids can be defined as a class of strong, highly addictive painkillers that included oxycodone (Percocet and OxyContin), fentanyl, and hydrocodone (Vicodin). Because of the relatively high level of legitimate prescriptions, these substances are readily available on the black market. Despite the risk of overdose or addiction, opioids are very popular as recreational drugs and broadly used by physicians to treat chronic pain.
In high doses, opioids can cause respiratory failure and death. As of 2016, number of people prescribed with opioids jumped to 289 million per year. In just Massachusetts, the number of opioid related deaths reached 2,500 year by the middle of 2017.
Unfortunately, the epidemic is touching all aspects of society and having a detrimental effect at all levels. There is no simple solution?
If you would like to learn more about this initiative or any more topics of discussion, please contact Rubix LS at info@rubixls.com, or check out our website https://www.rubixls.com
