News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
St. Louis HELP Home Health Equipment Donation Drive is October 14, 2017
Get a Tax Deduction for Donating Medical Devices to the St. Louis Health Equipment Lending Program (St. Louis HELP)
Please donate used any home medical equipment you don't need to the St. Louis HELP Home Health Equipment Donation Drive on Saturday, October 14, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Equipment drop-off locations will include St. Louis HELP's lending warehouse in Olivette, and also 15 Walgreen's designated store parking lots in metro St. Louis.
St. Louis HELP is a 501 ©(3) nonprofit organization that collects, cleans and revitalizes used and new home health equipment and loans that equipment for free to people suffering from accidents, illness or disability.
There is no cost or obligation for free loans of home health equipment to anyone, including people recovering from accidents, illness or surgery, senior citizens and their caregivers.
St. Louis HELP accepts manual and power wheelchairs, electric hospital beds, shower chairs, canes/crutches/
All recycled equipment is sanitized and reconditioned by skilled craftsmen and volunteers at St. Louis HELP's warehouse before it is lent out.
"If it's not good enough for your grandmother to use, we don't loan it," says Executive Director Laura Cannon-Singer. All donated equipment is eligible for a tax deduction. To learn more about the program please see http://www.stlhelp.org or call 314–567–4700.
You can donate your unused home medical equipment on October 14 at designated participating Walgreens locations in Missouri and Illinois that will be announced in September.
Contact Info
St. Louis HELP 314–567–4700
Visit our website http://stlhelp.org/
Email: cannonstlhelp@
***
Contact
St. Louis HELP
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse