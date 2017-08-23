 
St. Louis HELP Home Health Equipment Donation Drive is October 14, 2017

Get a Tax Deduction for Donating Medical Devices to the St. Louis Health Equipment Lending Program (St. Louis HELP)
 
 
photo one wine warehouse advance
photo one wine warehouse advance
 
ST. LOUIS - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- When autumn arrives it's time for the St. Louis Health Equipment Lending Program's semi-annual medical equipment donation drive.

Please donate used any home medical equipment you don't need to the St. Louis HELP Home Health Equipment Donation Drive on Saturday, October 14, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Equipment drop-off locations will include St. Louis HELP's lending warehouse in Olivette, and also 15 Walgreen's designated store parking lots in metro St. Louis.

St. Louis HELP is a 501 ©(3) nonprofit organization that collects, cleans and revitalizes used and new home health equipment and loans that equipment for free to people suffering from accidents, illness or disability.

There is no cost or obligation for free loans of home health equipment to anyone, including people recovering from accidents, illness or surgery, senior citizens and their caregivers.

St. Louis HELP accepts manual and power wheelchairs, electric hospital beds, shower chairs, canes/crutches/walkers, grab bars, elevated toilet seats, portable commodes, lift chairs, back supports, folding ramps — every type of home health item except oxygen and medications.

All recycled equipment is sanitized and reconditioned by skilled craftsmen and volunteers at St. Louis HELP's warehouse before it is lent out.

"If it's not good enough for your grandmother to use, we don't loan it," says Executive Director Laura Cannon-Singer. All donated equipment is eligible for a tax deduction. To learn more about the program please see http://www.stlhelp.org or call 314–567–4700.

You can donate your unused home medical equipment on October 14 at designated participating Walgreens locations in Missouri and Illinois that will be announced in September.

St. Louis HELP 314–567–4700

Visit our website http://stlhelp.org/

Email: cannonstlhelp@yahoo.com

