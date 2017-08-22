United Premier Soccer League To Donate To Red Cross Disaster Relief For Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

UPSL Will Donate $5 for Every Goal Scored League-Wide Weekend of Sept. 2 & 3

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is heartened to announce a donation to the Red Cross in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.The UPSL will donate $5 for every goal scored across all league games this upcoming weekend, Sept. 2 & 3.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Our thoughts are with the victims and first responders in Houston, Texas, and the surrounding areas. The UPSL wants to help and so we've decided to donate $5 to the Red Cross for every goal scored league-wide this weekend."Hurricane Harvey is still affecting parts of the Gulf Coast. You can donate to the Red Cross by going to http://www.rdcrss.org/harvey or by texting 'HARVEY' to 90999 to donate $10."Now is the time to come together and give toward the victims of this horrible event," Skwara said. "We encourage everyone to give what they can."The UPSL is in more than 18 different key soccer markets across 14 states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and employees.The American Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance, disaster relief and education in the United States. It is the designated US affiliate of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.Each year, the American Red Cross responds to more than 70,000 disasters, including house or apartment fires (making up the majority), hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes, hazargous materials spills, transportation accidents, explosions and other natural and man-made disasters.Although the American Red Cross is not a government agency, its authority to provide disaster relief was formalized in 1905.Disaster relief focuses on emergency disaster-caused needs. When a disaster threatens or strikes, the American Red Cross provides shelter, food and health and mental health services (Psychological First Aid) to address basic human needs. The core of Red Cross disaster relief is assistance to individuals and families to enable them to resume their normal daily activities..ARC feeds emergency workers of other agencies, handles inquiries from concerned family members outside the disaster area, provides blood and blood products to disaster victims and helps those affected by disaster to access other resources.The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL Pro Premier Division and Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague