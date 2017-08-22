 
Chan & Naylor shortlisted for prestigious industry awards

 
 
BANKSTOWN, Australia - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- CONTACT

Rikki Carandang/Digital Marketing Manager

Phone: (02) 9391 5090

Email: rikkic@chan-naylor.com.au

A local SMSF/accounting professional covering Sydney is in the running to take out one of Australia's most coveted SMSF awards.

Chan & Naylor (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/) has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Multi service firm of the year, Tax and compliance firm of the year and Partner of the year categories at the state-based 2017 SMSF and Accounting Awards hosted by SMSF Adviser, Australia's top publication for SMSF professionals.

The inaugural SMSF and Accounting Awards will recognise individuals and businesses that are making their mark in SMSF and accounting advice by championing professionalism, quality advice and innovation.

Founded in 1990, Chan & Naylor offers national property, business tax and wealth advisory to the NSW, Victoria, Queensland, SA and WA communities. It has particularly strong relationships with accounting ad financial firms and specialises in Property Investor Trust, among others.

Manager editor of SMSF and Accounting, Katarina Taurian, said that the winners "represent a cross-section of this state's outstanding professional talent, pointing to an absolute dedication to delivering specialist, unique advice to a burgeoning client base".

"Some top-performing firms and professionals are focused on doing business in their home states and locales, and we are excited to acknowledge the unique excellence and expertise they are bringing to their client base," she said.

Peter Ristevski , Partner at Chan & Naylor South West Sydney said he is humbled by the nomination.

"That Chan & Naylor has been recognised for its excellent contribution to the SMSF/accounting industry reinforces the strength of our brand in connecting with our target market and customers," he added.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, 61-101 Phillip Street in Sydney on 2 November 2017.
