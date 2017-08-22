News By Tag
Area Youth Set to Compete in 'Amp Up Cobb' Music Competition
The South Cobb Arts Alliance brings live music competition to the stages of the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.
The South Cobb Arts Alliance has announced that they are presenting Amp Up Cobb, a music competition, open to area youth ages 10-18. All genres of music are welcome. The unique live competition featuring 10 youth groups, will take place on October 7, 2017, from 4-8:00 p.m. at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, located at 5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126. 9 of the semi-finalist groups selected will be determined through a judging process of submitted performance videos. An additional "People's Choice" semi-finalist will be chosen via community voting -- for a total of 10 competing groups at the live competition.
The SCAA is accepting applications beginning on August 24, 2017, and will continue to accept applications through September 18, 2017. Part of the process includes the submission of a link to video performance for review by the judging panel via the organization's YouTube channel. There is a contestant non-refundable application fee of $25.00 and all components of the application must be completed and submitted by the September 18th deadline. The 9 semi-finalists selected by the judges will be notified on September 22ndand the "People's Choice" selection will be announced on September 22, 2017. Groups are encouraged to enter as early as possible. The October 7th final live performance competition, showcasing all 10 groups, will be judged by a select panel comprised of area music industry professionals. Prizes will be awarded at the event's culmination. Various prizes and the names of the participating judges will be announced in an upcoming press release.
The SCAA supports the arts in all mediums and seeks to develop and present innovative programs that enrich their community. Amp Up Cobb specifically targets area youth, encouraging the expression of music in young citizens. The SCAA firmly believes that developing minds are enhanced by the study, creation, and performance of music, and promotes discipline, self-confidence, and character growth. The SCAA is seeking sponsorships from corporations and area businesses, along with additional volunteers to fuel the event.
Since 1972, South Cobb Arts Alliance has presented the South Cobb neighborhoods with hallmark events celebrating the Arts and opening doors to those in our community who might otherwise not partake in the Arts. A majority of South Cobb Arts Alliance events are at no cost or discounted to the participants and attendees. SCAA is an integral part of the South Cobb area and is one of the leading forces in the arts and cultural environment of Cobb County. This strength is made possible through the partnership of the SCAA with Cobb P.A.R.K.S., Cobb County Board of Commissioners, area businesses and volunteers working toward a common goal -- the recognition and support of the area's cultural arts and historic preservation. South Cobb Arts Alliance is located at the Mable House Arts Center, a Cobb P.A.R.K.S. facility. Programs presented by the SCAA are held at this facility, on the grounds of the Historic Mable House and the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.
The mission of the South Cobb Arts Alliance is to build the community by encouraging appreciation and active participation in the visual arts, performing arts and local heritage. They will strive to advance to high levels the artistic standards of their members, the community, and the general public by offering opportunities to extend experiences, to increase skills, and to share understanding, philosophy, techniques, and knowledge. SCAA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that encourages and invites the community to join their membership and become a part of their energetic and diverse group of volunteers and supporters. Donations are tax-deductible.
For more information on Amp Up Cobb and for contest guidelines and applications, along with available sponsorship opportunities, or for media inquiries, interviews, etc., Amp Up Cobb can be reached at ampupcobb@gmail.com.
