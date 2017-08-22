 
Industry News





August 2017
Romeo M Comes To America To Release Tracker Love

Romeo M, a popular performer at festivals throughout South Africa is about to release his first single in the US, "Tracker Love".
 
 
Romeo M - Tracker Love
Romeo M - Tracker Love
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- In search of a larger audience for his music Romeo M, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has arrived in North America to stake his claim and go for that music business gold that so many other artists are striving for. He's a popular performer at festivals throughout South Africa whose style of music has been called Afro-World-Hip-Hop. Romeo M takes the art of keeping your eye on the one you love to a whole new level on "Tracker Love", his first single to be released in this country.

A North American radio and press campaign has been launched to promote "Tracker Love". This original offering from Romeo M which was anticipated to not only hit Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop regional radio charts as it steadily climbs to the top of broadcaster's play lists throughout the USA and Canada, but has also already now appeared as well on both weighted and un-weighted national radio airplay charts. The single, which is an advance track from his planned but still untitled album, will be officially before the end of this year.

Romeo, now residing in Cincinnati, Ohio has just wrapped up shooting a music video for "Tracker Love". The video was filmed and edited in both New York City and Cincinnati is ready for viewing on his YouTube channel. His music is currently available for purchase globally from major digital retailers online. Talk of a world tour to support the upcoming album is still in the planning stage and expected to take place later on in the year.

Romeo M is currently available for interviews and/or appearances. His press kit will be provided upon request to all members of the media by contacting the representative listed below. Additional news, updates and current information about upcoming events may also be found regularly at: https://www.facebook.com/romeonsega

Media Contact
Mia Mind Music - Stevie B
800-843-8575
***@miamindmusic.com
Source:Romeo M
Email:***@miamindmusic.com
