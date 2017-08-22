News By Tag
Romeo M Comes To America To Release Tracker Love
Romeo M, a popular performer at festivals throughout South Africa is about to release his first single in the US, "Tracker Love".
A North American radio and press campaign has been launched to promote "Tracker Love". This original offering from Romeo M which was anticipated to not only hit Mainstream R&B/Hip-
Romeo, now residing in Cincinnati, Ohio has just wrapped up shooting a music video for "Tracker Love". The video was filmed and edited in both New York City and Cincinnati is ready for viewing on his YouTube channel. His music is currently available for purchase globally from major digital retailers online. Talk of a world tour to support the upcoming album is still in the planning stage and expected to take place later on in the year.
Romeo M is currently available for interviews and/or appearances. His press kit will be provided upon request to all members of the media by contacting the representative listed below. Additional news, updates and current information about upcoming events may also be found regularly at: https://www.facebook.com/
