Hematopoietic Stem Cell CFU/CDU Differentiation Assay kits

MILPITAS, Calif.
Stem cell differentiation
- Aug. 28, 2017
-- Haematopoiesis is the process that leads to the differentiation of Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) or hemocytoblasts into other blood cells. BioVision is proud to introduce the StemFate™4 CDF/CFU Differentiation Assay Kits
for Human Cells. Our kits are miniaturized, in vitro
colony-forming cell (CFC) or unit (CFU) differentiation assay kits that detect the differentiation ability and/or potential of lympho-hematopoietic stem, progenitor or precursor cells to form colonies in semi-solid methylcellulose. Our products utilize specially designed 35mm petri dishes containing 4 mini-wells which allow easy screening and eight proprietary Master Mixes that guarantee optimal growth and enumeration of your lympho-hematopoietic cell population of interest (i.e. CFU-E, BFU-E, granulocyte/
macrophage progenitors, erythroids) in less than 2 weeks.Key Features:
· Simple, complete
Stem cell differentiation assay kits
· Easy Screening:
CFUs are formed in semi-solid methylcellulose.
· High throughput
: Assay is performed in 35 mm petri dishes (4 wells each) included in the kit.
· Applications:
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cord blood bank processing laboratories, basic, applied, and veterinary research
· Diverse/versatile:
Eight different master mixes yielding specific CFU/CFCs
For more comphrehensive list of products, please visit: http://www.biovision.com/products/stem-cell-research-tool...
.