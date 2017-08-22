 
Hematopoietic Stem Cell CFU/CDU Differentiation Assay kits

 
 
MILPITAS, Calif. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Haematopoiesis is the process that leads to the differentiation of Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) or hemocytoblasts into other blood cells. BioVision is proud to introduce the StemFate™4 CDF/CFU Differentiation Assay Kits for Human Cells. Our kits are miniaturized, in vitro colony-forming cell (CFC) or unit (CFU) differentiation assay kits that detect the differentiation ability and/or potential of lympho-hematopoietic stem, progenitor or precursor cells to form colonies in semi-solid methylcellulose. Our products utilize specially designed 35mm petri dishes containing 4 mini-wells which allow easy screening and eight proprietary Master Mixes that guarantee optimal growth and enumeration of your lympho-hematopoietic cell population of interest (i.e. CFU-E, BFU-E, granulocyte/macrophage progenitors, erythroids) in less than 2 weeks.

Key Features:

·  Simple, complete Stem cell differentiation assay kits

·  Easy Screening: CFUs are formed in semi-solid methylcellulose.

·  High throughput: Assay is performed in 35 mm petri dishes (4 wells each) included in the kit.

·  Applications: Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cord blood bank processing laboratories, basic, applied, and veterinary research

·  Diverse/versatile: Eight different master mixes yielding specific CFU/CFCs

For more comphrehensive list of products, please visit: http://www.biovision.com/products/stem-cell-research-tool....

