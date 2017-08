Hematopoietic Stem Cell CFU/CDU Differentiation Assay kits

Stem cell differentiation

Media Contact

Marketing BioVision

14084931800224

marketing@biovision.com Marketing BioVision14084931800224

End

-- Haematopoiesis is the process that leads to the differentiation of Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) or hemocytoblasts into other blood cells. BioVision is proud to introduce thefor Human Cells. Our kits are miniaturized,colony-forming cell (CFC) or unit (CFU) differentiation assay kits that detect the differentiation ability and/or potential of lympho-hematopoietic stem, progenitor or precursor cells to form colonies in semi-solid methylcellulose. Our products utilize specially designed 35mm petri dishes containing 4 mini-wells which allow easy screening and eight proprietary Master Mixes that guarantee optimal growth and enumeration of your lympho-hematopoietic cell population of interest (i.e. CFU-E, BFU-E, granulocyte/macrophage progenitors, erythroids) in less than 2 weeks.Stem cell differentiation assay kitsCFUs are formed in semi-solid methylcellulose.: Assay is performed in 35 mm petri dishes (4 wells each) included in the kit.Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cord blood bank processing laboratories, basic, applied, and veterinary researchEight different master mixes yielding specific CFU/CFCsFor more comphrehensive list of products, please visit: http://www.biovision.com/ products/stem- cell-research- tool...