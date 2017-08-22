Human Microbiome Market - Pipeline Analysis, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

P&S Market Research2

-- The global human microbiome market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/human-microbiome-market) is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing awareness towards healthy lifestyle, increasing demand for safe and effective medication, high number of patients with gastrointestinal diseases, inflammatory bowel diseases, obesity and cancer. The regulatory bodies are supporting the growth of market by providing designations and grants for speeding up the drug development process. Orphan drug designation and breakthrough therapy designation was given to RBX2660, a Rebiotix Inc. drug candidate and SER-109, a Seres Therapeutics Inc. drug candidate for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection. In January 2016, a grant was awarded to Epibiome from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for microbiome.The pipeline of human microbiome is very rich with more than 70 drugs. The pharmaceutical companies are focusing towards drug development process in several therapeutic areas such as infectious disease, gastrointestinal, metabolic disorders, central nervous system, ophthalmology, dermatology and oncology. The pharmaceutical companies are using advanced technologies such as Microbiome Isolates and Novel Extracts (MiNE), a Quorum Innovations' drug discovery technology platform and Specifically Targeted Antimicrobial Peptides (STAMP) technology, a C3 Jian, Inc.'s proprietary platform technology.Geographically, Europe is expected to be the main attraction of the human microbiome market during the forecast period. The region contributed largest share to the global market in 2015. The increasing awareness amongst population for prebiotics and probiotics are the major factors driving the growth of the European human microbiome market. North America market is expected to have lower share in the global market as there is comparatively low awareness regarding the benefits of probiotics and prebiotics.Some of the key players operating in the global market are Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Enterome Bioscience S.A., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., C3 Jian, Inc., ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Second Genome Inc., MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, AOBiome, LLC, Rebiotix, Inc., and Metabiomics Corporation.