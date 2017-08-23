News By Tag
RS21 Forges Ahead with Addition of Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Josh Vertalka
"Josh is a powerhouse in the fields of data science and analytics," says Charles Rath, President and CEO of RS21. "We're thrilled that he's joining us. His leadership and knowledge base will be instrumental in exceeding the expectations of our current customers and blazing the way into new markets."
Dr. Vertalka's focus is on combining a wide variety of data sources with advanced analytics to solve problems on a local and global level. He received his PhD in Geography, Environment, and Spatial Sciences from Michigan State; his dissertation examined the use of Twitter to predict influenza admissions to emergency rooms across New York City. His research has also appeared in several top journals, with topics ranging from the identification of factors in neonatal mortality and the geographic spread of pandemics to the use of Twitter as a data source in understanding public perception of the Olympic games and disease outbreaks.
"Above all, RS21 is a data science company," says CTO Kameron Baumgardner. "We create highly immersive and intuitive experiences to help our customers interact with data to make better decisions. That said, the heart and soul of our work lies in our ability to collect and analyze that data. The level sophistication and rigor that Josh brings to this work will take our capabilities to new heights. His initial focus will be our projects on population health analysis and infrastructure resiliency, but his talents and knowledge will have a broad impact on all that we do. We're overjoyed that he's part of the team."
Since its inception, RS21 has taken on such complex human challenges as crime, health care, and urban resilience. Dr. Vertalka is joining a diverse team of engineers, developers, designers, and analysts. "I'm excited to become part of such a highly innovative and collaborative group," says Dr. Vertalka. "RS21's cutting edge visualizations fused with unique data sources and advanced analytics will help us solve some of the world's most difficult problems."
About RS21
RS21 uses bleeding edge technology and a network of experts to pinpoint opportunities to make systems stronger in the face of a myriad of shocks and stresses – everything from natural disasters to crime. It has created the world's most powerful and holistic big data analysis, modeling and visualization capability. It harnesses the potential of spatial imagery, processing and visual learning to translate information to ideas, and ideas to action.
It makes Big Data matter.
To learn more about RS21, please visit http://www.rs21.io
