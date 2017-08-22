

Historic Sarasota Waterworks For Sale/Lease The perfect location for an owner/tenant that wants to make a statement with their corporate office, restaurant, or studio. Historic Sarasota Waterworks SARASOTA, Fla. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Historic Sarasota Waterworks has been listed for immediate sale or lease.



Summary



The perfect location for an owner/tenant that wants to make a statement with their corporate office, restaurant, or club. The industrial turn-of-the century historical character of the Sarasota Waterworks is absolutely unique in Southwest Florida. The building has been completely renovated, but maintains the industrial feel that has become so desirable for organizations looking for something more than a generic place in the suburbs.



Situated on the northern perimeter of downtown Sarasota's booming redevelopment development district, the Waterworks is walking distance to some of the finest restaurants, hotels, luxury waterfront residences, and is only 15-minutes from SRQ and I-75.



Details



Sale Price: $1,350,000

Lease Price: $19 SF/YR (NNN)

Property Type: Currently Office

Zoning: 'I'

Building Size: 4,806 SF

Year Built: 1926/2004



Highlights



- Rare free-standing historical brick building

- Wide open spaces

- Kitchen/ break area

- 20+ FT expose beam ceilings

- Steel, brick, and concrete construction

- Expansive windows allow ambient light throughout

- Dedicated off-street parking spaces

- Polished concrete floors

- 2 conference rooms

- Private offices and CEO suite



Summary



The downtown revitalization continues to increase the desirability of the location as development pushes through the Rosemary district. Since its historical renovation was completed in 2006, the Waterworks was home to an interior design and luxury furnishings studio, and was the corporate headquarters for a high-tech software development agency.



The property is zoned Industrial, so there are many permitable use possibilities, including office, restaurant, and studio/agency - for the owner that's looking for a one-of-a-kind location.



About



For Sale By Owner



http://www.SarasotaWaterworks.com



Contact

Steve.Walter@ MethodFactory.com

941.809-0907

9418090907

steve.walter@ methodfactory.com



Photo:

