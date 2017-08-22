Country(s)
Historic Sarasota Waterworks For Sale/Lease
The perfect location for an owner/tenant that wants to make a statement with their corporate office, restaurant, or studio.
The perfect location for an owner/tenant that wants to make a statement with their corporate office, restaurant, or club. The industrial turn-of-the century historical character of the Sarasota Waterworks is absolutely unique in Southwest Florida. The building has been completely renovated, but maintains the industrial feel that has become so desirable for organizations looking for something more than a generic place in the suburbs.
Situated on the northern perimeter of downtown Sarasota's booming redevelopment development district, the Waterworks is walking distance to some of the finest restaurants, hotels, luxury waterfront residences, and is only 15-minutes from SRQ and I-75.
Sale Price: $1,350,000
Lease Price: $19 SF/YR (NNN)
Property Type: Currently Office
Zoning: 'I'
Building Size: 4,806 SF
Year Built: 1926/2004
- Rare free-standing historical brick building
- Wide open spaces
- Kitchen/
- 20+ FT expose beam ceilings
- Steel, brick, and concrete construction
- Expansive windows allow ambient light throughout
- Dedicated off-street parking spaces
- Polished concrete floors
- 2 conference rooms
- Private offices and CEO suite
The downtown revitalization continues to increase the desirability of the location as development pushes through the Rosemary district. Since its historical renovation was completed in 2006, the Waterworks was home to an interior design and luxury furnishings studio, and was the corporate headquarters for a high-tech software development agency.
The downtown revitalization continues to increase the desirability of the location as development pushes through the Rosemary district. Since its historical renovation was completed in 2006, the Waterworks was home to an interior design and luxury furnishings studio, and was the corporate headquarters for a high-tech software development agency.
The property is zoned Industrial, so there are many permitable use possibilities, including office, restaurant, and studio/agency - for the owner that's looking for a one-of-a-kind location.
For Sale By Owner
http://www.SarasotaWaterworks.com
Steve.Walter@
941.809-0907
9418090907
steve.walter@
https://www.prlog.org/
