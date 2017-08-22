News By Tag
LaVerne Man Plans to Ironman the 50th Anniversary Baja 1000
62-year-old Dennis Rogers won't let Chronic Kidney Disease stop his bid to break solo record and raise funds for the National Kidney Foundation
Dennis' extensive racing experience includes both on and off-road trips – driving motorcycles, buggies and trophy trucks. What has made his journeys unique is that he does it all with just one kidney. Kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, affecting an estimated 31 million people. Ten percent of the adult population have chronic kidney disease, although many are unaware they have the disease.
About Dennis
For his part, Dennis endured pain for nearly 50 years (https://viejolocochingon.com/
Dennis' experience battling kidney disease and working with the folks at USC Medical Center, who skillfully helped him through surgery and recovery, impacted him so significantly that he desperately wants to share what he has learned and use his racing acumen to raise awareness about kidney health. A competitive athlete since 1968, he decided the best avenue for increasing awareness would be through a landmark race.
About the Baja 1000
Sponsored by SCORE International Off-Road Racing, the 50th anniversary of the Baja 1000 will feature hundreds of off-road racing legends. This year's event will be held from November 14-18, 2017 in Mexico's Baja Peninsula. The first official race started in Tijuana, Baja California, on October 31, 1967, and was named the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally. The race allows various types of riders to compete in different vehicle classes, from small and large bore motorcycles, stock Volkswagens, production vehicles, buggies, trucks, and custom fabricated race vehicles. The course has remained relatively the same over the years, alternating featuring a point-to-point race from Ensenada to La Paz, or a loop starting and finishing in Ensenada.
How you can help! Support Kidney Health Awareness. Dennis' goal is to raise $40,000 to cover race-related expenses and support the National Kidney Foundation. Click here to donate (https://www.gofundme.com/
Contact
Dennis Rogers
***@mtnmg.net
