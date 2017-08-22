 
Industry News





Thanksgiving at Dromoland Castle Is A Rare Treat

Seasonal cheer with Dromoland Castle's Thanksgiving Package is a rare treat
 
 
Dromoland Castle Earl of Thomond Restaurant
Dromoland Castle Earl of Thomond Restaurant
 
NEWMARKET-ON-FERGUS, Ireland - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- If you've ever wanted to celebrate Thanksgiving in an Irish Castle, now is the chance. Thanksgiving is synonymous with enjoying a special meal with friends and family and enjoying a long holiday weekend. With this special package, guests can bring the entire family together in the bespoke hospitality of one of Ireland's premier castle hotels and award-wining Earl of Thomond.

Enjoy a spectacular country setting for Thanksgiving. Guests can cozy up by the fireplaces, enjoy the Spa at Dromoland or take in the excitement of the outdoor hiking trails and country pursuits.

Dromoland Castle is offering a One-Night Thanksgiving Package, guaranteed to invigorate the festive spirit and kick off the holiday season:

• Deluxe Accommodation
• Welcome Irish Coffee on arrival
• Thanksgiving Themed Dinner
• Bottle of House Wine with Dinner
• Package begins at $524 for two people, sharing

Additional 3-night B & B stay begins at $205 per night (30% savings) for Deluxe Accommodation, which creates a combined special Thanksgiving Holiday stay.

May love and laughter light your days, and warm your heart and home. May good and faithful friends be yours, wherever you may roam.
May peace and plenty bless your world with joy that long endures. May all life's passing seasons bring the best to you and yours!

-Irish Blessing

About Dromoland Castle:

Dromoland Castle, located in Newmarket-on-Fergus, County Clare, was built in the 16th century. Majestically set on the shores of Lough Dromoland, it is surrounded by over 450 acres of breathtaking scenery, including a championship parkland golf course. Lavish interiors, fine food and superb wines complement the deluxe accommodations of the Castle's 99 guest rooms, while Dromoland Castle Golf and Country Club, an intimate spa and traditional outdoor recreational opportunities ensure a unique guest experience. Sister property The Inn at Dromoland, located on 21 adjacent acres, features 150 rooms and a banqueting center hosting up to 400 guests.

Dromoland Castle is located at Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare, Ireland. The hotel can be contact at 011.353.61.368.144 or 1.800.46.7007; website www.dromoland.ie. Reservations can be made through the hotel (sales@dromoland.ie); or through Preferred Hotels & Resorts at 1.800.323.7500 or www.preferredhotels.com.

PRESS INFORMATION

Carlyle Fairfax Smith

Carlyle International

Ph: 703.898.1333

Carlyle@CarlyleInternational.us

