Thanksgiving at Dromoland Castle Is A Rare Treat
Seasonal cheer with Dromoland Castle's Thanksgiving Package is a rare treat
Enjoy a spectacular country setting for Thanksgiving. Guests can cozy up by the fireplaces, enjoy the Spa at Dromoland or take in the excitement of the outdoor hiking trails and country pursuits.
Dromoland Castle is offering a One-Night Thanksgiving Package, guaranteed to invigorate the festive spirit and kick off the holiday season:
• Deluxe Accommodation
• Welcome Irish Coffee on arrival
• Thanksgiving Themed Dinner
• Bottle of House Wine with Dinner
• Package begins at $524 for two people, sharing
Additional 3-night B & B stay begins at $205 per night (30% savings) for Deluxe Accommodation, which creates a combined special Thanksgiving Holiday stay.
May love and laughter light your days, and warm your heart and home. May good and faithful friends be yours, wherever you may roam.
May peace and plenty bless your world with joy that long endures. May all life's passing seasons bring the best to you and yours!
-Irish Blessing
About Dromoland Castle:
PRESS INFORMATION
Carlyle Fairfax Smith
Carlyle International
Ph: 703.898.1333
Carlyle@CarlyleInternational.us
Contact
Carlyle Fairfax Smith
Carlyle International
***@carlyleinternational.us
