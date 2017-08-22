 
zuChem Expands its zuCarb™ Activated Sugars Catalog Offerings for Pharma & Biotech Research

 
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- zuChem has expanded its zuCarb™ line and is now offering an expanded range of activated sugars for use in pharmaceutical and biological research. Activated sugars have historically been very difficult to source and manufacture. zuChem's technology platform, built in part with support from the National Institutes of Health, allows a large variety of activated sugars to be made more affordably and in larger quantities than previously available. The technology is readily scalable and offers researchers the ability to source starting materials not only for small scale research applications and evaluation but for larger production as well. "We are excited to announce the expansion of our zuCarb™ line and make these key rare sugars more readily available for next generation research," said David Demirjian, Ph.D., President, and CEO of zuChem.

The new catalog of activated sugars, listed below, joins a recent expansion of the Company's zuCarb™ rare sugars product line which includes rare sugars, sugar phosphates, oligosaccharides and other sugar derivatives.

GDP-L-fucose

TDP-D-glucose

TDP-D-fucose

TDP-L-rhamnose

TDP-(N,N)-didesmethyl-D-desosamine

TDP-D-desosamine

TDP-D-quinovose

TDP-D-viosamine

UDP-D-galactose

UDP-D-glucose

UDP-N-acetylglucosamine

The activated sugars that zuChem is now offering are the key intermediates used by the cell's enzymatic machinery (glycosyltransferases) to build sugar chains or attach sugars to other molecules such as proteins or small molecule chemicals. zuChem's offering of these important molecules enables researchers to begin to study pathways and mechanisms and develop new drugs and therapies -- opening up new exciting approaches to managing disease, health, and nutrition. For more information about these new products and to view our catalog, visit http://www.zuchem.com/pharmaceuticals/

Contact:

Bob Gonzalez, (630) 291-8002

rgonzalez@zuchem.com

About zuChem, Inc.

zuChem, Inc., develops and commercializes innovative green manufacturing processes to produce unique carbohydrates and glycochemicals (varieties of specialized sugars) important for human health and nutrition. The Company's proprietary technology platform allows it to inexpensively produce a variety of specialty sweeteners, pharmaceutical intermediates, nutritional prebiotics and other bioproducts at industrial scale using renewable feedstocks and renewable chemicals as raw materials. Please visit our website at  www.zuchem.com or contact info@zuchem.com for more information.

