News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
zuChem Expands its zuCarb™ Activated Sugars Catalog Offerings for Pharma & Biotech Research
The new catalog of activated sugars, listed below, joins a recent expansion of the Company's zuCarb™ rare sugars product line which includes rare sugars, sugar phosphates, oligosaccharides and other sugar derivatives.
GDP-L-fucose
TDP-D-glucose
TDP-D-fucose
TDP-L-rhamnose
TDP-(N,N)-didesmethyl-
TDP-D-desosamine
TDP-D-quinovose
TDP-D-viosamine
UDP-D-galactose
UDP-D-glucose
UDP-N-acetylglucosamine
The activated sugars that zuChem is now offering are the key intermediates used by the cell's enzymatic machinery (glycosyltransferases)
#####
Contact:
Bob Gonzalez, (630) 291-8002
rgonzalez@zuchem.com
About zuChem, Inc.
zuChem, Inc., develops and commercializes innovative green manufacturing processes to produce unique carbohydrates and glycochemicals (varieties of specialized sugars) important for human health and nutrition. The Company's proprietary technology platform allows it to inexpensively produce a variety of specialty sweeteners, pharmaceutical intermediates, nutritional prebiotics and other bioproducts at industrial scale using renewable feedstocks and renewable chemicals as raw materials. Please visit our website at www.zuchem.com or contact info@zuchem.com for more information.
Contact
Bob Gonzalez
***@zuchem.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse