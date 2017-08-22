The Dirty South has a new sound that making noise in the streets

JACKSON, Tenn.
- Aug. 28, 2017
- PRLog
-- Artist and entertainer Skutedizzle is one to let everyone know about his new trap style check out "Get yours" today on Sellfy and soon everywhere online. Skutedizzle is an artist hailing from Jackson, Tn and has been in the music business for a decade now after being in legendary groups around the world he decided to come back home to start his own group. Hip-hop is what he is and from being where he is growing up listening to local artist around his way from YoGotti o Three Sx Mafia to his icons MJG and Eightball there is no shortage of headbanger he didn't follow and let's not forget the late great Pimp C and Bun b. The time is now to start another trend of Dirty South style of flow and this Guarantees to be a classic head banger start off the get you ready for more. He already has a few of them out now from Power Supply to Why Wait to the Pleasure Zone a never ending stream of hits to satisfy your hunger for new music. So right now I want to introduce to the world Skute-Dizzle and the next smash hit down south called "Get Yours" get yours here and many other music streaming sites https://sellfy.com/p/gqOT/