Powers Insurance and Risk Management Hires New Director of Operations
Tim Davis to also oversee operations at sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Prior to joining the companies, Davis worked for a national online retail insurance agency for nearly 10 years. He has a Small Business Coverage Specialist (SBCS) designation and earned his Bachelors in Journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
"Tim is an excellent leader who will work closely with our team, our carrier partners and our risk advisors," said Powers Insurance and Risk Management's president JD Powers. "He is the perfect candidate to improve our product offerings and creative solutions to all of our clients."
Founded in 1991, POWERS Insurance and Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. The company provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $165 million in written premium and is the regional founding member in Missouri and Southern Illinois for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6.6 billion national insurance coalition. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com or http://www.viaa4u.com.
JD Powers
***@powersinsurance.com
