SpearPoint Solutions Publishing Releases Living a Wealthy Life
Publisher says this book will change how people view wealth.
The book is the brain child of SpearPoint Solutions Founder, Bob Sager. Conceived in early March, 2017 Mr. Sager says the book was an inspired notion. He says, "It has been amazing to see everything line up to pull this off in a short amount of time." Thirty-eight authors contributed to the book. They range in age from 17 to 72 and span the globe from Australia to the U.S. A truly collaborative effort, the stories it contains are like a series of engaging short films that impart valuable lessons. Contributors include previously published authors Karynne Summars, Spike Humer, Chris & Marlow Felton and others, as well as a number of first-time writers.
Mr. Sager refers to the book as the first stage of The Wealthy Life Project. Future plans include additional volumes in the Wealthy Life series of books, Living a Wealthy Life LIVE events and a Wealthy Life Coaching program.
About SpearPoint Solutions: SpearPoint Solutions, LLC brings together people, ideas and resources. The company mission is to help people work together more collaboratively and foster greater creativity. SpearPoint has previously published the innovative thinking game app What's The BIG Idea? as well as the acclaimed personal achievement book written by their Founder, Discovering Your Greatness. (http://www.SpearPointOnline.com)
