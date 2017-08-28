News By Tag
Harvey: Got roof damage? We have Tarps and repair material
Roof repairs in the Spring, Klein, Woodlands Area. Top notch repairs
And because we are in the area, we have lots of local recommendations. Please visit our website for more info. Our company offers reasonable rates for repairs and replacements. Duane's track record on repairing leaks is top notch.
Duane uses only the best in materials to repair your roof. He tests the leaks with a water hose after the repair. We have plenty of tarps and if you need bottled water, simply ask Duane!
A little about our company (Weather Guard Roofing), in business since 1990, Dozens of GAF Awards and Certifications, and we donate to the local community:
Annual Blood Donation
Batten Disease – Hope
El Campo Little League
Hispanic Education Project – Scholarships
The Challengers – Down Syndrome
Christmas Toy Drive
Crisis Center
Lions Club
Call today if you want a top quality repair. (281) 795-6890
http://www.WeatherGuardTX.com
Contact
Duane@WeatherGuardTX.com
281-795-6890
***@weatherguardtx.com
