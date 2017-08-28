 
Harvey: Got roof damage? We have Tarps and repair material

Roof repairs in the Spring, Klein, Woodlands Area. Top notch repairs
 
SPRING, Texas - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- This area hasn't seen this much rain since the 80s. To prevent further damage, call Duane (281) 795-6890 for repairs and tarp over. We live in the area, so we aren't storm chasers.

And because we are in the area, we have lots of local recommendations. Please visit our website for more info. Our company offers reasonable rates for repairs and replacements. Duane's track record on repairing leaks is top notch.

Duane uses only the best in materials to repair your roof. He tests the leaks with a water hose after the repair. We have plenty of tarps and if you need bottled water, simply ask Duane!

A little about our company (Weather Guard Roofing), in business since 1990, Dozens of GAF Awards and Certifications, and we donate to the local community:

   Annual Blood Donation
   Batten Disease – Hope
   El Campo Little League
   Hispanic Education Project – Scholarships
   The Challengers – Down Syndrome
   Christmas Toy Drive
   Crisis Center
   Lions Club

Call today if you want a top quality repair. (281) 795-6890

http://www.WeatherGuardTX.com

