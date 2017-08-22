News By Tag
2017 Oregon Teacher Inservice Bulletin Lists October 13 Inservice Day Workshops
October 13, 2017 is Oregon Statewide Teacher Inservice Day. The 2017 Oregon Teacher Inservice Bulletin Lists Professional Development Workshops for Educators and Counselors
2017 Teacher Inservice opportunities include professional development courses on student classroom behavior management, film, PE and more. Inservice locations span much of the State of Oregon. College credit, clock hours and Teacher Professional Development Units (PDUs) are offered by many inservice courses.
The Oregon Teacher Inservice Bulletin is believed to be approximately 30 years old, originally published by the Oregon Department of Education, but now published by Youth Change Workshops as a community service. Funding is partially covered by workshop hosts who pay to be listed in the Bulletin. No public funds are used to publish the Oregon Inservice Bulletin.
Teachers, school counselors, principals, and other educators can view the all-new 2017 Oregon Teacher Inservice Bulletin here: https://www.youthchg.com/
For questions about the 2017 Oregon Teacher Inservice Bulletin, email Youth Change Workshops' Director, Ruth Herman Wells at dwells@youthchg.com or call 503-982-4220.
Contact
Ruth Herman Wells
503-982-4220
***@youthchg.com
