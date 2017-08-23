News By Tag
"Women to Watch in UAS List" Named by Drone360 and Women And Drones
Emphasizing need for gender equity, initiative honors nine women from four countries for significant work in the drone industry
"The Women to Watch in UAS List emphasizes the integral role of women in the success of the drone industry. We're striving for a not-distant future where UAS leads science fields by offering equal opportunities for women to succeed as they demonstrate their abilities alongside their male counterparts,"
The women named to the list are, by category:
Business: Holly Kasun (U.S.A.)
Flybrix, co-founded by Kasun, makes drones kits that use LEGO® bricks. Because they're easy to assemble and crash-friendly, they encourage the drone-curious to learn what it takes to create and fly drones. She hopes to engage STEM students with drone technology in an accessible, fun way.
Champion: Mary Wohnrade (U.S.A.)
Wohnrade champions the use of UAS technology in civil engineering and has developed a proprietary workflow to incorporate the two fields. She has a personal enthusiasm for the use of drones, but she is also eager to share the technology with others and advance UAS technology for the betterment of society.
Education: Karen Joyce (Australia)
A scientist and university lecturer who specializes in environmental mapping and monitoring, Joyce is also the co-founder of She Flies, which engages women and girls in STEM through drones. The organization offers programs for teachers, parents and grandparents, corporate organizations, and school groups to encourage girls to challenge gender stereotypes in science and technology.
Emerging: Lexie Janson (Poland)
Through her tenacity and her sheer love of flying, Janson has become a high-profile racer and is working to raise the profile of drone racing. In her first steps in the field she battled sexism, but she stayed strong to set a positive example for other women in the drone industry.
Entertainment & Culture: Natalie Cheung (U.S.A.)
Cheung is establishing a brand-new form of entertainment:
Global Trailblazer:
Ball is a startup specialist working hard to build bridges, convene the UAS community, and advance innovative solutions in the UAS environment. She is a driver behind The World Drone Congress, the first major drone event to focus on the Asia-Pacific region, and co-founder of She Flies, which works to bring UAS and STEM learning to girls and women.
Humanitarian:
Samsioe and her drone services company, GLOBHE, are leveraging drone capabilities to solve global problems, particularly public health. She is passionate about using innovative technology to improve current health conditions around the world in a way no one thought possible.
Influencer: Gretchen West (U.S.A.)
West works to advocate for drones both through regulatory channels and inside the industry, promoting an understanding of drones' potential for various types of end-users. She often focuses on drones and security, and works directly with the federal government on policy and technology solutions that will open the drone market for broader commercial use.
Technology: Leah La Salla (U.S.A.)
La Salla's start-up, Astral AR, is developing drones that can be controlled with the mind (!) with a focus on drones-for-good activities. Her company holds patents on a variety of drone technologies with the hope of advancing the lifesaving capabilities of agencies and teams responding to emergencies.
"These women and their organizations are impacting the evolution and application of drone technology around the world; they truly are Women to Watch," said Tim Kidwell, Editor in Chief of Drone360. "The variety of applications of UAS technology is incredible. We hope that, by raising awareness of the strength and vision of these women, we'll encourage others in the UAS industry as well as other sciences to give women equal opportunities to innovate and succeed."
About the Award Partners
WomenandDrones.com is the premier multimedia platform for women in the UAS industry. The organization was established to inspire, empower, educate women and encourage the advancement of women at all levels. The Advisory Board for the organization includes aviation and UAS industry experts. Visit www.womenanddrones.com and follow @WomenandDrones (https://twitter.com/
Drone360 is published by Kalmbach Publishing Co.and includes a broad range of digital content at Drone360mag.com. Members of the Advisory Boardcome from varying backgrounds and include perspectives both inside and out of the unmanned vehicle industry. Kalmbach Publishing Co., based in suburban Milwaukee, produces 15 special-interest magazines and websites in fields ranging from science (Discover and Astronomy) to railroading (Trains and Classic Trains), along with events, apps and books designed to meet audience needs in multiple ways.
