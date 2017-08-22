News By Tag
SCBIO Conference Draws SC Governor, Global Life Sciences CEOs to Charleston, SC Oct. 24-26
Hundreds of leaders in industry, education, biotech and pharma are slated to attend SCBIO 2017 from October 24-26, 2017 in Charleston, SC. Speakers include SC Gov. Henry McMaster, BIO CEO Jim Greenwood, and Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy.
Early bird registration is now open for the conference, themed "Building the Business of Life SCiences in SC", which draws attendees for two-plus days of intensive networking, innovation updates, opportunity discovery, partnership making and strategic discussion. Registrants expected include top officials across a broad spectrum of life sciences industries including medical devices, bio manufacturing, drug discovery, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and testing, digital health and health IT, bio ag and more. Interested attendees and sponsors can register at SCBIO 2017 Registration on Eventbrite for full details (https://www.eventbrite.com/
SCBIO is South Carolina's investor-driven economic development organization exclusively focused on building, advancing, and growing the life sciences industry in the state. SCBIO members are involved in the research, development and commercialization of innovative healthcare, medical device, industrial, environmental and agricultural biotechnology products. The industry has an $11.4 billion economic impact in the Palmetto State, with more than 400 firms directly involved and 15,000 professionals employed in the state's burgeoning industry.
SCBIO 2017 kicks off Tuesday evening with a Welcome Reception for conference registrants, speakers and sponsors on the rooftop terrace of the Grand Bohemian Hotel. Wednesday will feature a full day of sessions beginning with a Welcome Breakfast, greeting by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and an Industry CEO Panel. A report on South Carolina's exploding Life Sciences Industry featuring SCBIO CEO Sam Konduros and USC Darla Moore School of Business leader Dr. Joey Von Nessen will follow, as will a presentation by SC Deputy Secretary of Commerce Jennifer Fletcher. SC Commerce is a Founding Partner of SCBIO and of the Conference.
"The life sciences industry has become a major driver of South Carolina's economy," noted South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt recently. "Already accounting for thousands of highly-skilled jobs in the Palmetto State, we know that this sector has tremendous growth potential, and we're excited to be partnering with SCBIO to help life sciences continue to advance in South Carolina."
Wednesday's program continues with a second CEO panel of leaders from South Carolina's biotech industry delivering insight on organizational challenges and opportunities – including presenting sponsor Nephron Pharmaceutical CEO, Lou Kennedy, whose company has invested close to $400 million and recently relocated their global headquarters to the Palmetto State.
"South Carolina is a great home for the life sciences cluster, and Nephron Pharmaceuticals is happy to be part of it – and we thank SCBIO for its leadership,"
Highlights of Wednesday afternoon will include presentations on the transformational role of the state's research institutions in our knowledge economy featuring MUSC David Cole and leaders from the state's other research universities, followed by an interactive panel discussion with nationally respected venture capitalists on attracting additional capital to the state. A reception for all registrants will follow.
Thursday will cap SCBIO 2017 with a breakfast event designed to engage conference attendees directly in the strategic discussion, catalyzed by a presentation on "Building SC's Life Sciences Industry" delivered by CEOs of scaling-up life sciences companies. An interactive SWOT session on the needs of the industry in South Carolina will follow, and Thursday will culminate with self-selected interactive and facilitated sessions at which each attendee can interface with industry leaders, panelists, presenters and stakeholders of their choosing.
As the official state affiliate of BIO -- the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology organizations – SCBIO members include scores of academic institutions, biotech companies, entrepreneurial organizations, service providers, thought leaders, economic development organizations and related organizations whose members are leading the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products that transform how we heal, fuel and feed the world.
Committed sponsors of SCBIO 2017 include the South Carolina Department of Commerce; Nephron Pharmaceuticals;
For additional information on SCBIO, visit http://www.SCBIO.org. To register for SCBIO 2017, visit Event Brite and search "SCBIO 2017 annual conference".
