 
News By Tag
* Fitness
* Health
* Therapy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Montclair
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Adapt Performance and Rehab Celebrates Its Grand Opening

Offering a fresh new approach to physical therapy and sports performance training
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fitness
Health
Therapy

Industry:
Fitness

Location:
Montclair - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Companies

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Offering a fresh new approach to physical therapy and sports performance training

Lawrence, NJ, Brand New performance training and physical therapy company opens in search of providing unparalleled services without the common pitfalls of traditional fitness and physical therapy services. Adapt seeks to fill the void between traditional physical therapy and fitness offerings by presenting a unique take on familiar services. For years, many doctors and physical therapists have told their patients to simply stop what they are doing in order to avoid pain. While this approach might work for some individuals, athletes and weekend warriors can't necessarily afford to stop what they are doing. Instead, they need a healthcare provider who fully understands the demands of their sport and can rehabilitate them back to above baseline levels to ensure the quickest return to their sport or lifestyle.

Offering a fresh new approach to physical therapy and sports performance training

Lawrence, NJ, Brand New performance training and physical therapy company opens in search of providing unparalleled services without the common pitfalls of traditional fitness and physical therapy services. Adapt seeks to fill the void between traditional physical therapy and fitness offerings by presenting a unique take on familiar services. For years, many doctors and physical therapists have told their patients to simply stop what they are doing in order to avoid pain. While this approach might work for some individuals, athletes and weekend warriors can't necessarily afford to stop what they are doing. Instead, they need a healthcare provider who fully understands the demands of their sport and can rehabilitate them back to above baseline levels to ensure the quickest return to their sport or lifestyle.

"Our number one goal when working with a patient is to see them for as few sessions as possible. Some traditional physical therapy companies exist by drawing out the rehab process and keeping patients for as many visits as possible. This creates this idea that going physical therapy can mean an individual will takes months to heal, and that is not always the case." –Adapt Co-Founder and Director of Physical Therapy Dr. Payal Patel.

Dr. Patel states that their other primary goal is to ensure that injuries never return once the patient is discharged and returns to their sport or lifestyle. "Traditional physical therapy only focuses on the site of pain. I make sure to pay attention to the root cause of the pain or dysfunction to ensure we address what is causing the pain. You might come in for your knee, but we'll also focus on fixing your hip and core to deal with the root cause of the pain. If we only treat the knee, the pain will come back once you resume activities."

Once an individual is ready to return to their sport, they usually transfer over to performance training. Adapt's performance training also differs from traditional sports performance or fitness offerings. "Our performance training is like a mix between traditional personal training and group fitness or performance. Each client receives a comprehensive full hour assessment by one of our expert coaches, and then receives a fully customized training program that is written for them based on their goals, sport or lifestyle demands, previous injuries, and current fitness levels. It offers the individualization of personal training with the more affordable price point and energetic atmosphere of group training." –Adapt Co-Founder and Director of Performance Cody Plofker.

While some companies focus on just athletes or adults, Adapt's customized model allows them to train everybody. Instead of fitting athletes and adults into two offerings, they train everybody as individuals based on the results of their assessment. This way you might have an NFL athlete training alongside a youth athlete and a mother of four, but it works because each client is following his/her unique program.

Adapt is located inside of Centercourt of Lawrence in on Spruce Street and is officially open for business as of September 1st. Visit adaptperformanceandrehab.com to learn more.

https://www.adaptperformanceandrehab.com/

End
Source:
Email:***@adaptperformanceandrehab.con
Tags:Fitness, Health, Therapy
Industry:Fitness
Location:Montclair - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share