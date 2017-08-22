News By Tag
Florida Churches called upon for one day Statewide Restoration of Voting Rights Petition Drive
On "Liberation First Sunday" , Florida churches are asked to band together in a Statewide effort to secure the petitions needed to place the
In Florida, over 1.5 million citizens are prevented from voting because (in the past), they were convicted of a felony offense.... many which are nonviolent offenses, although they have paid their debts to society, having served their time and are tax paying citizens... still they are precluded from voting or participating in the franchise. A nation that believes in second chances, has essentially closed the door. Having our churches rise to the occasion, we can fix that.
Regarding the importance of "Liberation First Sunday", Michael Dobson, Chairman of the Florida Voters Campaign says, "Churches are where we go to make sure that love, fairness, forgiveness and humanity triumphs over politics and the evil of men. So, it is times like this when we ask Churches to rise up and remind even political leaders what is moral and just in a society. Restoring the rights of voting to teax paying floridians who have made a mistatke and paid for that mistake, is right, and is just. It also does what we all know to be equally right, that is ....giving a Second Chance to fellow human beings"
Mr Michael Dobson, also adds that, "the Florida Voters Campaign PAC calls upon every elected official and community leader in Florida to join our churches, and support this important effort".
The Restoration of voting rights Amendment received the approval of the Florida Supreme court on April 20, 2017 after submitting a little over 70,000 petitions in March 2017, which were required to trigger the courts review of the language. The initiative now must present to the State of Florida a total of 766, 200 verified and/or certified petitions by February 1, 2018, before it can be placed on the November 2018 ballot. To find out how you or your church can participate in Liberation First Sunday, visit the Florida Voters Campaign PAC website at http://www.floridavoterscampaign.org
