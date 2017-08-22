 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Florida Churches called upon for one day Statewide Restoration of Voting Rights Petition Drive

On "Liberation First Sunday" , Florida churches are asked to band together in a Statewide effort to secure the petitions needed to place the
 
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The "Florida Voters Campaign PAC"   has called upon  all Florida churches of various faiths to  on September 3, 2017, stage  petition gathering events or opportunities for their members to complete a petition for the Restoration of Voting Rights Amendment; poised to appear on the 2018 ballot, which can only happen if  enough petitions are received and verified by February 2018.

In Florida, over 1.5 million citizens are prevented from voting because (in the past), they were convicted of a felony offense.... many which are nonviolent offenses, although they have paid their debts to society, having served their time and are  tax paying citizens... still they are precluded from voting or participating in the franchise. A nation that believes in second chances, has essentially closed the door.  Having our churches rise to the occasion, we can fix that.

Regarding the importance of "Liberation First Sunday",  Michael Dobson, Chairman of the Florida Voters Campaign says, "Churches are where we go to make sure that love, fairness, forgiveness and humanity triumphs over politics and the evil of men. So, it is times like this when we ask  Churches to rise up and remind even political leaders  what is moral and just in a society.  Restoring the rights of voting to teax paying floridians who have made a mistatke and paid for that mistake, is right, and is just. It also does what we all know to be equally right, that is ....giving a Second Chance to fellow human beings"

Mr Michael Dobson, also adds that, "the Florida Voters Campaign PAC calls  upon every elected official and community leader in Florida  to join our churches,  and support this important effort".

The Restoration of voting rights Amendment received the approval of the Florida Supreme court on April 20, 2017 after submitting a little over 70,000  petitions in March 2017, which were required to trigger the courts review of the language. The initiative now must present to the State of Florida a total of 766, 200  verified and/or  certified petitions by February 1,  2018, before it can be placed on the November 2018 ballot. To find out how you or your church can participate in Liberation First Sunday, visit the Florida Voters Campaign PAC website at http://www.floridavoterscampaign.org

