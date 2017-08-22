News By Tag
Discover the funny, fabulous, sexy, and sad sides of Astronauts, Emmy Winners, and Oscar Winners
BearManor Media announces the release of Great Conversations:
You grew up with Buddy Ebsen, Lindsay Wagner, Cloris Leachman, Yvonne Craig, and Burt Ward in your living room each week. You flew to the moon with astronaut Alan Bean, and you were with Christopher Plummer outrunning the Nazis in The Sound of Music. Now, they speak straight from their heart about the lives, careers, hopes, and dreams, and their two-dimensional images finally take on lifelike proportions.
What do Barnaby Jones (1973), The Beverly Hillbillies (1962), and The Wizard of Oz (1939) have in common? All involved Buddy Ebsen, but did you know that the Yellow Brick Road he traveled sometimes felt like The Lost Highway? See the sides of celebrities you never imagined in the other revelations in Peter Anthony Holder's new collection of classic conversations.
Come down memory lane with Academy Award winner Karl Malden, and Emmy winners Ed Asner, Michael Moriarty, and Lindsay Wagner. Return to Broadway with Tony winners Carol Channing and Julie Newmar. Adjust the fine tuning knob on the memories shared by Bob Denver, Dick Van Patten, Gary Coleman, and Steve Allen. Liftoff once again with a couple of guys that left their footprints on the moon. You can almost hear their voices in these revealing conversations.
Discover the funny, fabulous, sexy, and sad sides of Gary Coleman, Mary Tyler Moore, Todd Bridges, Dana Plato, Alison Arngrim, Dick Van Patten, Montgomery Clift, Jodie Foster, Ronny Howard, Kurt Russell, Richard Thomas, Richard Crenna, Sidney Lumet, Jackie Coogan, Karl Malden, Michael Douglas, Marlon Brando, Steve Allen, Louis Nye, Tom Poston, Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Ray Bolger, Jack Haley Jr., Amanda Plummer, William Shatner, Theodore Bikel, Mary Martin, George Takei, Alan Bean, Harrison Schmitt, Milton Berle, Richard Belzer, Lynn Johnston, Ivan Reitman, Jerry Orback, Benjamin Bratt, Michael Moriarty, Sam Waterston, Adam West, Yvonne Craig, Julie Newmar, Robert Cummings, Phyllis Diller, Bob Hope, Shirley Eaton, Sean Connery, Dirk Bogarde, Thurl Ravenscroft, Carol Channing, Mr. Blackwell, Lindsay Wagner, Tippi Hedren, Alfred Hitchcock, Melanie Griffith, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., and Stephanie Zimbalist.
Great conversations may never be so boundless again.
31 chapters. Index. Illustrated.
About the author: Peter Anthony Holder, a Montreal, Canada-based broadcaster, writer, and former television news anchor at Global News, hosted a radio show for twenty years on CJAD, Montreal's #1 English radio station. He continues to chat up celebrities on his weekly syndicated show, The Stuph File Program. Peter was also the principle writer on Canadian Case Files, a half hour series that dramatized some of the most spectacular, real crime stories in modern Canadian history.
About BearManor Media: The award-winning and Pulitzer-nominated press publishes cutting-edge nonfiction books, audio books, and e-books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, and animation, as well as a fiction book series. Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, the BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent. Visit www.bearmanormedia.com.
