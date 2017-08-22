Country(s)
Texas Flood Recovery Program for Small Farmers Seeks Support
Small Farms to be Focus of Major Grass Roots Small Donors Campaign
MIAMI - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Caribbean Institute, a Miami based charitable organization that builds sustainable development after natural disasters, recognizes the economic and social importance of the small family owned farms and neighborhood gardens in Texas that have been wiped out by hurricane Harvey, and the role they must play in recovery. TCI's Executive Chair, Bert Laurent, points out that these small producers can grow food faster and more cheaply than huge agricultural enterprises. "Small farms can get food to neighborhoods faster and they don't have to wait for costly repairs to highways and food processing factories," says Laurent. "Small farmers and small business are part of the fabric of society, and are particularly vulnerable after a disaster." As state and federal agencies focus hundreds of millions of dollars on the large scale commercial agricultural sector, TCI is mobilizing now to pull together volunteers and resources to help get small family farms back on their feet as soon as the floods recede. Visit TCI's blogsite at http://www.tci-
