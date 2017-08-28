 
Houston Based Window Company Aids In Disaster Relief

Paul Ryan Windows replacing windows of those effected by Harvey free of charge
 
HOUSTON - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Paul Ryan Windows looks assist our neighbors and friends who have been victims of the citywide devastation caused by Harvey.

We ask that any home in the Greater Houston, Katy and Galveston service areas whose windows have been destroyed by Hurricane Harvey contact us at 844-372-2155. Paul Ryan Windows would like to extend our services and replace any windows free of charge, including installation.

"Houston has supported us for over six years, and this is a way we can give back to our community," Arlin Kethley, Owner of Paul Ryan Windows. "We want to help our neighbors in need and let them know that we are thinking of them. We hope they are all as safe as can be under these conditions."

###

Paul Ryan Windows is a team of dedicated professionals that are second generation window experts and self proclaimed "value engineers".  For more than thirty-five years, the Kethley and Lindsey families have delivered undeniable value to homes and businesses all over Texas with high quality windows, doors, and contractor services at discounted prices. Paul Ryan Windows are the last windows you will ever need. http://www.paulryanwindows.com/

