Proven Tax Help for Fort Myers Taxpayers
Pure Tax Resolution helps taxpayers of Lee County properly resolve their IRS problems for good
"Our family was in deep financial trouble because of an IRS bank levy. My wife and I called Pure Tax at 11:30 on Friday night and we were able to speak to Tim Halcomb with Pure Tax. He was so helpful and was able to have the IRS contacted by Monday afternoon. We are now working on a final end to our problem. It was comforting to find someone who follows through with what they say." George P.
Pure Tax is respected for their fixed, fair quotes, fast response time, open communication, and honesty which is unusual in the tax assistance field. Tim Halcomb, owner, believes this approach is Pure Tax Resolution's strongest asset.
"Pure Tax was founded to provide honest and credible pathways to resolution for people and businesses with tax problems. We quote our customers a flat rate fee, up front, before the decision to hire is made. Our clients work directly with the attorney who representing their case and stay with that attorney until the case is resolved. Building and maintaining a relationship with each client is what makes Pure Tax so successful."
Now serving the greater areas of Fort Myers and Cape Coral, their team of dedicated tax attorneys, enrolled agents, and accountants look forward to being a respected source for tax resolution and tax help.
For additional information on Pure Tax Resolution, visit http://www.fortmyers-
Tim Halcomb
***@puretaxhelp.com
