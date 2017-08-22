News By Tag
The ConFab Announces Mainstream Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies 2018 Conference Focus
Preeminent Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference - The ConFab - Bringing Stellar Line-up of Industry Players Together at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in May
Pete Singer, Conference Chair of The ConFab and Editor-in-Chief of Solid State Technology had this to say, "The ConFab is a unique combination of business, technology and social interactions that make this industry gathering of influencers and leaders so valuable. In 2018, we will take a close look at the new applications driving the semiconductor industry, the technology that will be required at the device and process level to meet new demands, and – perhaps most importantly – the kind of strategic collaboration that will be required." He also stated, "the key to continued business success for both guests and presenters will be the crucial insights that will be gained at the conference about critical market trends; and how to take advantage of emerging opportunities. Our goal is to "connect the dots" and how what's going on in the end semiconductor application space (IoT, AI, 5G, VR, automotive, etc.) will ultimately impact semiconductor manufacturing and design."
Keynotes, panel discussions and technical sessions on new technology needed in manufacturing will be a focal point of The ConFab 2018. Topics include: EUV, now entering volume production and ushering in a new era of patterning for the 7 and 5nm generations. And the many new materials being considered, transistors that are evolving from FinFETs to gate-all-around nanowires, on chip communication with silicon photonics emerging, and advanced packaging/heterogeneous integration as ever more critical. How semiconductors are playing an increasingly important role in the healthcare industry, will also be in the robust 2018 agenda.
The ConFab is a high-level, 3 1/2 day conference for decision-makers and influencers to connect, innovate and collaborate in multiple sessions, one-on-one private business meetings, and other daily networking activities. For more information, visit www.theconfab.com.
About The ConFab
The ConFab is the premier semiconductor manufacturing conference and networking event brings notable industry leaders together to connect and collaborate. The ConFab is owned by Extension Media and hosted by Pete Singer, Solid State Technology's Editor-in-Chief and Conference Chair. To inquire about participating – if you represent an equipment, material or service supplier, contact Kerry Hoffman, Director of Sales: khoffman@extensionmedia.com. To inquire about attending, contact Sally Bixby, Events Director: sbixby@extensionmedia.com.
About Extension Media
Extension Media is a privately held company operating more than 50 B2B magazines, engineers' guides, newsletters, websites and conferences that focus on high-tech industry platforms and emerging technologies such as: chip design, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, embedded systems, software, architectures and industry standards. Extension Media also produces industry leading events which include The ConFab, Internet of Things Developers Conference (IoT DevCon), Machine Learning Developers Conference (ML DevCon), and the new IoT Device Security Summit in addition to publishing Solid State Technology and Solid-State.com, Chip Design, ChipDesignMag.com, Embedded Systems Engineering, EECatalog.com, Embedded Intel® Solutions, and EmbeddedIntel.com.
Sally Bixby
503-705-8651
***@extensionmedia.com
