News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Dental Sleep Medicine Insider Turns 21
The Dental Sleep Medicine Insider, a bi-monthly digital journal dedicated to educating Dental Sleep Medicine (DSM) clinicians, is excited to announce the publication of their twenty-first issue.
Since its inaugural issue in 2014, the DSM Insider has continually evolved to deliver valuable content to its readers. However, the mission of the journal has remained steadfast. According to Editor-In-Chief, Jason Tierney, "The impetus for the DSM Insider was a desire to provide a scalable, interactive educational resource for DSM practitioners all over the US regardless of the devices they use, their level of experience, or personal philosophies. There are so many great learning resources available such as live courses and Dental Sleep Practice Magazine. We want to continue their tradition of DSM education to benefit our community."
Past editorials have featured industry opinion leaders such as John Remmers, MD, Keith Thornton, DDS, Jamison Spencer, DMD, MS, Richard Drake, DDS, and Steve Carstensen, DDS, Erin Elliott, DDS among others.
Richard Van Gurp, DDS a subscriber to the DSM Insider shared in a Letter to the Editor that "The DSM Insider is a great resource for engaging articles about what's new in the world of dental sleep medicine while many of the clinical technique videos provide useful, applicable information in an easily digestible format."
A growing number of DSM firms have also realized the benefits of the DSM Insider as an affordable path to share product insights with dentists in an engaging format that promotes dialogue. Patrick Tessier, Director of Dental Business Development for Airway Management which is the company that owns the TAP Sleep Care System recently said, "The Insider allows us to feature videos and interactive links so we can share more information with readers right in the publication. They can contact us and immediately place an order with the click of a link. It's really cool."
The September issue will focus on medical billing for dentists and will feature editorials from CEO's of medical billing companies specializing in dental sleep billing. Featured authors include Lesia Crawford of GoGo Billing, Randy Curran of Pristine Medical Billing, Jeff Burton of LYON Sleep Services, as well as editorials from Dr. Gy Yatros, Dr. Richard Drake, David Walton, Brett Brocki, Jodi Jacks, and many more.
The DSM Insider is published electronically 6 times annually and subscriptions are available at no cost through September 30, 2017. To receive your free subscription, view archived issues, or learn about advertising opportunities, visit http://www.dentalsleepinsider.com.
Contact
Patrick Brown
***@dentalsleepsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse