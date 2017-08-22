Himalayan Salt Products from www.giftideasonline.co.uk

A range of six Himalayan Salt products have just been added to the range of products from Gift Ideas Online.

-- Himalayan salt is a natutal salt from the foothills of the Himalayas.Coming in a pink colour, Himalayan salt stands outand known for its purported nutritional advantages over all other salt as it contains a high number of essential minerals.It has natural de-ionizing properties beneficialto our health. Electronic devices like computers and televisions emit positive ions into the air, research hasshown that an increase in positive ions leads to tiredness, moodiness, depression and a drain on energy levels.It is used in Salt crystal lamps which natural ion generators, these emit negative ions into the air. which are good for you restoring and neutralize the air quality.A range of Himalayan Salt products have just been added to the range of products from http://www.giftideasonline.co.uk.These include :Himalayan Salt Slabs which are a superb cooking and serving surface giving an amazing salt flavour to food.Easy to use and maintain with just a wipe needed with a damp cloth. Available in two sizes.Can be used on stoves and ovens as well as gas and charcoal grills.Himalayan Salt Lamps cleanse the air using the same basic process as much dearer ionizing machines.When salt is heated from a bulb or flame, negative ions are released into the air. The majority of pollutants and allergens are made of positively charged ions. Negative ions created by the salt enter the mix with the positively charged ions of the pollutants and allergens neutralizing them. There are a choice of 3 electrics lamps and one tea light.