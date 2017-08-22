Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Recognized for Outstanding Overall Website

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y.
- Aug. 28, 2017
-- Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, one of the nation's leading realtors, recently scored big in Real Trends' Best Overall 2017 Real Estate Web Rankings, earning the number five spot for Best Overall Website among real estate organizations across the country. Additionally, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty placed in the top ten rankings for best use of video and best property listings on its website, www.danielgale.com. Real Trends is widely acknowledged as the top source for news, analysis, and information on the residential brokerage industry.
"We are beyond thrilled to have earned this national recognition in our industry," said James Phelps Retz, SVP of Marketing and Technology. "Keeping our website on the leading edge takes a tremendous team effort but the payoff for our clients, customers and agents is its own reward."
"A web site is often the first interaction a client has with a real estate business. It's important that it be clear, attractive and easy to use. REAL Trends web consultants have spent the last six months reviewing 668 real estate websites to rank them in six critical areas. Real estate professionals now have the ability to see the very best residential real estate websites from across the country and compare their websites to these leading sites. It is a valuable tool to be able to benchmark one's own website efforts with their peers." said Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends. "To say that danielgale.com is an exceptional site is an understatement."
Founded in 1922, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty (http://www.danielgale.com/
)consistently leads the nation in achieving one of the highest average sales prices in the country. Daniel Gale Sotheby's is a $3.1 billion dollar organization with 900 sales associates in 26 offices spanning Long Island and Queens. Services include a Relocation Division, an award-winning Marketing & Technology Department, a Development Marketing Group, Commercial and Rental Divisions; and Ambassador Abstract (http://www.ambabstract.com/
) Title company. The Sotheby's International Realty®
(http://www.sothebysrealty.com/)
affiliate for Long Island and Queens since 1976, Daniel Gale Sotheby's has gained national and international recognition, including top honors worldwide. In addition to its place on the Regents Board of "Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate," Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty is on The Broker Council of Real Trends, The Asian Real Estate Association and The Realty Alliance (comprising some of the real estate industry's most influential companies with participation "by invitation only"). For more information, visit www.danielgale.com