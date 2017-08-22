News By Tag
Hales Sand & Gravel Receives Award Of Merit From Engineering News Record
"I am extremely proud of our team for winning this award," General Manager Jeff Collard said. "Our team, through their hard work and dedication, overcame many challenges to safely construct this quality project, providing a safer and smoother route through Moroni and Fountain Green."
Safety was our top priority for this project. The SR-132 highway carries thousands of vehicles each day. Hales Sand & Gravel kept one lane of travel open for the public by incorporating the use of Internal Traffic Control Plans and pilot cars, as well as providing clear directions to drivers by illustrating project entrances on printed Google Earth maps. The project required 6,911 total employee hours and achieved zero employee injuries.
Hales Sand and Gravel overcame many challenges and still managed to achieve a 39 percent smoothness incentive and 48 percent of the Stone Mix Asphalt properties and density incentive.
The project was broken up into different phases. The first phase involved completion of pedestrian ramps and curb and gutter. The pedestrian ramps in Moroni were a challenge due to extreme elevation changes of the existing ground. Hales Sand & Gravel partnered with UDOT for this portion of the project.
The Fountain Green part of the project was also challenging because the design required that only five feet of existing asphalt be removed before placing the new curb and gutter leaving the workers limited space to work with. Team members had to get creative with the type of equipment they could use to bring the grade back to the proper elevation for the new curb and gutter.
The final phase of the project was the mill and fill, and highway overlay. The main challenge for this phase came from Mother Nature as the location of the project is in the higher elevations of Utah and typically experiences colder temperatures earlier in the fall. The colder temperatures shortened the period that the crew had to pave the project, according to the time frame allowed in UDOT's specification. However, they were able to pave past the original date and complete the project with written approval from the Engineer.
Hales Sand & Gravel is proud of its work creating a smoother road and safer pedestrian ramps for the citizens of Moroni and Fountain Green and all those who travel the SR-132 Highway. The company plans to have many more successful projects in the future.
To learn more about the awards visit http://www.enr.com/
About Hales Sand & Gravel: Hales Sand & Gravel has been serving customers in Central Utah since 1945. The company has grown from a modest family-owned company to a major employer in Sevier County. Hales Sand & Gravel has completed projects for Federal Highways, State, County, and City agencies as well as many private businesses.
Staker Parson Companies acquired Hales Sand & Gravel in 2007. After the acquisition, Hales Sand & Gravel's operation expanded to include a hot plant and gravel pit in Centerfield, Utah. Staker Parson Companies has built its business to be The Preferred Source of quality sand, rock, landscape products, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, paving, and construction services.
