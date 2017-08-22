News By Tag
Nielson Construction And Materials Receives Best Project Award From Engineering News Record
"Our crews demand high quality of themselves on each project they construct," Nielson Construction Estimator Steve Ogden said. "This project is the epitome of quality and speaks to the capabilities of our crews to construct to very restrictive specifications while maintaining high quality."
The Hanksville Utah airport served as an emergency landing strip for planes traveling between Denver and Los Angeles after World War II. The goal of this project was to bring the dilapidated runway up to current standards and to improve the capabilities of the airstrip. The project also included upgrades to the lighting and taxiway.
Airport projects bring their own set of challenges. The smoothness of the grade construction has an increasingly tight tolerance as each subsequent layer of material is placed in the pavement cross section. The smoothness of each layer of the pavement section was constructed to exceed the requirements in the specifications.
The final paved surface results were so good there were questions about the validity of the profilograph results. There were over 600 topographic points taken on the finished surface, which verified the profilograph information to be accurate.
Another project challenge was a limited availability of water in this desert location. The crew overcame this problem by equipping an abandoned well with a pump to use as a local source of water for the project.
The project began with the pulverization of the existing runway. The next step was excavation, reprocessing of existing granular material, grading and compaction. The final step of paving the runway was completed in two 1 ½" lifts.
Nielson Construction utilized several processes and procedures to keep safety at the forefront. Zero recordable incidents or injuries occurred on this project.
"The success of the project was fostered by a strong partnering relationship between the Project Superintendent, Adam Lucero and the Project Engineer, Robert Hall with JViation," Ogden said. "Amazing things can be accomplished when everyone on the team works together towards a common goal."
View award information at http://www.enr.com/
