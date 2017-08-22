 
News By Tag
* Construction Awards
* Nielson Construction
* Utah Airport Runway
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ogden
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Nielson Construction And Materials Receives Best Project Award From Engineering News Record

 
 
finished airway
finished airway
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Construction Awards
Nielson Construction
Utah Airport Runway

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Ogden - Utah - US

Subject:
Awards

OGDEN, Utah - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Huntington, Utah: Nielson Construction & Materials was awarded Best Project in the Airport/Transit Category for its Hanksville Utah Airport Runway Reconstruction project in Hanksville, Utah. Engineering News Record announced the winners on August 18, 2017.

"Our crews demand high quality of themselves on each project they construct," Nielson Construction Estimator Steve Ogden said. "This project is the epitome of quality and speaks to the capabilities of our crews to construct to very restrictive specifications while maintaining high quality."

The Hanksville Utah airport served as an emergency landing strip for planes traveling between Denver and Los Angeles after World War II. The goal of this project was to bring the dilapidated runway up to current standards and to improve the capabilities of the airstrip. The project also included upgrades to the lighting and taxiway.

Airport projects bring their own set of challenges. The smoothness of the grade construction has an increasingly tight tolerance as each subsequent layer of material is placed in the pavement cross section. The smoothness of each layer of the pavement section was constructed to exceed the requirements in the specifications.

The final paved surface results were so good there were questions about the validity of the profilograph results. There were over 600 topographic points taken on the finished surface, which verified the profilograph information to be accurate.

Another project challenge was a limited availability of water in this desert location. The crew overcame this problem by equipping an abandoned well with a pump to use as a local source of water for the project.

The project began with the pulverization of the existing runway. The next step was excavation, reprocessing of existing granular material, grading and compaction. The final step of paving the runway was completed in two 1 ½" lifts.

Nielson Construction utilized several processes and procedures to keep safety at the forefront. Zero recordable incidents or injuries occurred on this project.

"The success of the project was fostered by a strong partnering relationship between the Project Superintendent, Adam Lucero and the Project Engineer, Robert Hall with JViation," Ogden said. "Amazing things can be accomplished when everyone on the team works together towards a common goal."

View award information at http://www.enr.com/blogs/9-talk-of-the-rockies/post/42561...

Contact
Cami Dellamore
***@stakerparson.com
End
Source:Staker Parson DBA Nielson Construction
Email:***@stakerparson.com Email Verified
Tags:Construction Awards, Nielson Construction, Utah Airport Runway
Industry:Construction
Location:Ogden - Utah - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Staker Parson Companies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share