News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cushman & Wakefield Executes Sale of 251 Union St. in Northvale, N.J
Private Investor Pays $12.1 Million for Site in Hot North Jersey Market
"The Northern Bergen County industrial market is very desirable but also land-constrained. It is one of the strongest industrial markets in the country," Cushman & Wakefield Director Andrew Schwartz said. Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate services firm, served as exclusive agent for the owner. Schwartz led the team of Andrew Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Ryan Larkin, all from the East Rutherford, N.J.-based Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group, as well as Andrew Siemsen from the Iselin office.
Pantheon Properties, which owns and develops a portfolio of properties in New York and New Jersey, sold the fully occupied 251 Union St. to a private investment group led by Duvi and Tuli Blumenberg. The building was fully renovated by Pantheon.
"The current tenant distributes nationally from the site, which is ideally situated at the New Jersey-New York border in one of the wealthiest counties in the nation with access to the New York City Metropolitan Area's 23.4 million consumers," Schwartz said. The northern New Jersey industrial market continues to enjoy a years-long decline in overall vacancy, making it one of the tightest industrial markets in the country.
"This was the third deal we have done with this Cushman & Wakefield team, and they are very professional, detail-oriented and great communicators,"
Based in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Cushman & Wakefield's Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group specializes exclusively in investment sales of office, industrial, multifamily, land and retail properties throughout New Jersey, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The team has completed more than $26 billion worth of transactions since 2000, closing over $3.2 billion in sales in 2016.
-END-
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries help occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. 2017 marks the 100-year anniversary of the Cushman & Wakefield brand. 100 years of taking our clients' ideas and putting them into action. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake (http://www.twitter.com/
Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse