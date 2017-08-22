News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Prospect Financial Group, Inc. celebrates their 11th year as a leading mortgage provider
Vondrak envisioned a company that always stays true to its core values; positive attitude, proactive, being a team player, passionate, and doing the right thing. From the real estate collapse to the new protocols set by new administration in the White House this year, Prospect Financial Group continues to succeed and is proud to celebrate the 11th year of business while being licensed in California, Colorado, Washington, DC, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Texas.
Vondrak stated, "Here at Prospect Financial Group, our team continues to dedicate their passion and time to make sure every homeowner has a quick and smooth refinance process, and we are excited to continue our growth into 2018."
About Prospect Financial Group
Prospect Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowner's needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual's unique needs. Their loan portfolio is always growing, so they can provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Interest Only Loans, Real Estate Investor Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers and a customer service experience like no other. For more information, visit https://www.prospectrefinance.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse