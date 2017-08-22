News By Tag
Attorney Jeffrey R. Hicks Joins Collins Einhorn Farrell's Professional Liability Practice Group
In 2007, Hicks graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then went on to obtain his Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 2010.
A Grosse Ile resident, Hicks currently holds licensures with the State Bar of Missouri, the State Bar of Michigan, and the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan. He is an active member of the Henry Ford College Paralegal Program Advisory Committee.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
