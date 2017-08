Attorney Jeffrey R. Hicks Joins Collins Einhorn Farrell's Professional Liability Practice Group

Professional Liability Attorney Jeffrey R. Hicks

-- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney Jeffrey R. Hicks has joined the firm's Professional Liability practice group. Hicks will focus his practice on professional liability defense. He has vast litigation experience, including all phases of the litigation process. He also has experience in preparing and successfully arguing motions for summary disposition and appeals on behalf of clients. In addition to his current professional liability work, Hicks has also handled auto/negligence liability, complex real property litigation, commercial litigation, and pharmaceutical liability defense.In 2007, Hicks graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then went on to obtain his Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 2010.A Grosse Ile resident, Hicks currently holds licensures with the State Bar of Missouri, the State Bar of Michigan, and the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan. He is an active member of the Henry Ford College Paralegal Program Advisory Committee.Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.