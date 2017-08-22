LA Fashion Designer Dena Burton Tapped By Singapore Boutique JoKilda For International Expansion

DENA BURTON F/W COLLECTION scheduled to stock at JoKilda Boutique inside the Scotts Square Mall in Singapore, Southeast Asia ~

-- The Dena Burton Collection expands its reach internationally to Singapore on Wednesday, Sept 6th at the JoKilda Boutique in the Scotts Square Mall. The F/W 2017 Collection featuring flirty and sassy A-line minis, button down blouses, bell bottomed jumpsuits and faux fur stoles, will be stocked and made available to the Singapore audience starting a new brand expansion into the Asian market.Renowned for her elegant and luxurious design, Dena Burton met and connected with fellow designer JoKilda at the 2015 Fuji Fashion Week who later sought advice on moving her fashion line forward. Fast forward two years, JoKilda taps Dena Burton Collection to launch her 2017 fall season with a wine tasting and designer meet and greet at the physical store located at 6 Scotts Rd."I recently saw Dena's fall collection at LA fashion week followed by Vogue Italia's private runway. Right then I decided to invite Dena Burton to Singapore," said Jyoti, creative director and founder of Jo Kilda. "As a designer I have not ventured out into a Fall/Winter collection yet, so having Dena Burton Collection at the boutique would be an absolute delight. I am very excited to introduce Dena Burton to the Singapore market".: Chicago native and Howard University graduate, Dena Burton worked behind the scenes designing fashionable clothing for women learning her craft when she got the support of a Karen Kane scholarship, she attended The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM). In 2008, Dena successfully launched The Dena Burton Collection offering classic one-of-a-kind luxury designs for the confident, accomplished, and discerning jet setter. Burtons designs have been presented in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Miami, as well as internationally, in Africa, Jamaica and Fiji.Jo Kilda is the founder of a fashion label known for creating clothing lines that meet the modern standards of women who seek style and luxury in an affordable setting. After acquiring formal education in business and fashion, she established her own Singapore based brand Jo Kilda. Her work was featured on the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia in 2016 and has since opened a Boutique in the heart of Orchard.