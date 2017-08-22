News By Tag
Find Your New Home Before Summer's End
"One of the reasons such a large portion of our homebuyers come from either referrals or are repeat Lennar homeowners themselves, is because there really is no experience out there quite like buying a new Lennar home," said Jeff Roos, Division President for Lennar West. "Our Everything's Included® package really has redefined the way the new homebuying process works, and makes it easier on our buyers in a multitude of ways."
Lennar has become recognized for their signature Everything's Included® package, which among many things, means homeshoppers don't have to compromise on the features they love, because they all come as standard. This includes items that add to the home's style and appeal, such as luxury countertops, beautiful open floorplans, designer-selected cabinetry and more. It also includes features that increase the home's overall energy-efficiency, from low-E windows, to ENERGY STAR® appliances, programmable thermostats and so much more.
Many families decide to buy new because it means decreased maintenance and increased peace of mind. It doesn't leave you with the stress of dealing with the wear and tear of a home's former owners or numerous remodels. And, new construction means new pipes, new plumbing — everything is new from the inside out, so you can move-in and enjoy your new home from day one.
But, Lennar's Everything's Included® approach to homebuilding goes beyond just the high level of features and upgrades they include at no additional cost. It extends to the services and individuals who help make the process easy to navigate along the way. Since the company has preferred lenders and knowledgeable New Home Consultants that they trust as experts to guide you from your initial search to the final closing days, you're able to worry less and enjoy the process more.
Lastly, they offer a whole range of floorplans, locations and community lifestyles. So whether you're embarking on the search to own for the very first time, looking to find something bigger or want to settle down as the kids get older and move-out, you can trust that there is a perfect Lennar home out there for you. All you have to do is decide where.
Start your new home search today by visiting www.lennar.com. New Home Consultants are available to answer any of your questions and help you discover the home of your dreams.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
