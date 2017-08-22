Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Saving Texas" Written By Nancy Stancill In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Saving Texas" written by author Nancy Stancill and narrated by Paul Curtis in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

"Saving Texas" By Author Nancy Stancill

Contact

Beacon Publishing Group

info@beaconpublishinggroup.com Beacon Publishing Group

End

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Saving Texas" written by author Nancy Stancill and narrated by Paul Curtis in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!Houston reporter Annie Price is looking for a career-defining story when she profiles Tom Marr. The state's first secessionist candidate for governor. But the big Texas story comes with more than she bargains for -- a corrupt college president, a dangerous ex-CIA agent and a beautiful, deadly Peruvian assassin. Before long, Annie must grapple with two murders, political shenanigans and a love triangle that will test the limits of her ethics and her heart. Will she be able to get the story before her struggling newspaper implodes or her ruthless enemies get her? Author Nancy Stancill, formerly a reporter for the Houston Chronicle for 15 years, goes behind the headlines and deep into the gritty heart of journalism and politics in today's Texas.Download your copy of "Saving Texas" written by author Nancy Stancill and narrated by Paul Curtis on audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com