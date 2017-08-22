 
News By Tag
* Beacon Audiobooks
* Nancy Stancill
* Saving Texas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Saving Texas" Written By Nancy Stancill In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Saving Texas" written by author Nancy Stancill and narrated by Paul Curtis in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"Saving Texas" By Author Nancy Stancill
"Saving Texas" By Author Nancy Stancill
NEW YORK - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Saving Texas" written by author Nancy Stancill and narrated by Paul Curtis in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

Houston reporter Annie Price is looking for a career-defining story when she profiles Tom Marr. The state's first secessionist candidate for governor. But the big Texas story comes with more than she bargains for -- a corrupt college president, a dangerous ex-CIA agent and a beautiful, deadly Peruvian assassin. Before long, Annie must grapple with two murders, political shenanigans and a love triangle that will test the limits of her ethics and her heart. Will she be able to get the story before her struggling newspaper implodes or her ruthless enemies get her? Author Nancy Stancill, formerly a reporter for the Houston Chronicle for 15 years, goes behind the headlines and deep into the gritty heart of journalism and politics in today's Texas.

Download your copy of "Saving Texas" written by author Nancy Stancill and narrated by Paul Curtis on audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Mysteries-Thrillers/Saving-Tex...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Beacon Audiobooks, Nancy Stancill, Saving Texas
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share